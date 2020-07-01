Silver Palace worth visiting in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WINGING IT and (11) DISILLUSIONED have shown potential. While the latter has a good recent run, the former has the best draw.

(2) DANDOLO, (5) IMPARTIAL and (7) CALVINO have been quite forward in their trials. There are many more first-timers in the hunt. Follow the betting action closely. Consider the barrier draws as being a big advantage before betting.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) VIHAAN'S PIE turned in a promising performance for one bred for a longer trip. The Futura filly is quickly tried over 1,400m but has drawn wide. Still the one to watch.

(5) MY LADY has a bit to find on

(12) NIRVANA GIRL, with both making good improvement in each start. But she has drawn a lot better and has the pace to get away on the Polytrack.

(7) EMERALD FLOE is bred to relish the longer trip and could be running on at the right time. More first-timers in the race.

RACE 3 (1.400M)

(12) REX UNION is ready to race. His half-brother won a very important race the other day. Follow his betting closely and the other debutants.

(11) ATOMIC FORTY FIVE didn't show much in his last start but that was in a feature. He could enjoy this task a lot more.

But the one that has been improving fast is (10) PREDATOR. But he has secured a wide draw.

It could leave the way open for (4) RED ROCK CANYON and (1) JOINT EFFORT to get to the wire first. Nice race.

RACE 4 (1.400M)

(1) SILVER PALACE came from off the pace to finish in the money on his West Cape debut. He is a well-bred son of Potala Palace. With the best draw, he could be hard to beat.

(11) GAVEL STRIKE did not let his connections down from a wide draw last start. He ran a very creditable fourth in a race that has already produced a subsequent winner. But he has drawn worse today.

Expect more from (8) WILLOW EXPRESS, who was thought good enough to run in a feature. He could enjoy this trip.

Older runner (10) ROCKET RHUMBA must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) STOPALLTHECLOCKS was a good second in a feature in the Eastern Cape. His form before that in the West Cape is also pretty decent. He has class, which could carry him successfully on Poly debut. His big weight and wide draw are the concerns.

(1) MASTER VISION ran a fair race after winning his maiden. Anton Marcus now partners him from pole position. The combination could be dangerous.

(2) FINAL ATTEMPT continued his winning ways after the enforced break and can't be faulted again.

Stablemates (12) HEXATONIC and (6) SPRING FLING, along with (5) VIA SALARIA, should make it interesting.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) WYLIE'S WONDER was a good third after an enforced break and should build on that over the longer trip. She has improved.

If (10) CAPRICCIO had secured a better draw, she would have suddenly become more lucky, as she has not done well in that department. However, she could still do it.

(1) TO THE MAX may enjoy this less frantic longer race and could finally score.

(11) DANCINGINTHEWIND and (5) STRAWBERRYPOPTART have claims.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) BHAKKA confirmed his eye-catching maiden win with a flying second at a different track. He was a bit unlucky there and should have every chance back on the Poly.

(1) SAINT PHILIP had everything go wrong and still impressed in his second run, after relocating from the Cape. May have come on.

(3) FINAL OCCASION could relish this surface after racing on firm tracks upcountry. Watch him closely.

(4) PROUD WARRIOR and (12) MYTHOS are definite runners on best runs.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) JOY MAISHA may have gone a bit fast but still won her Poly debut which was over the extended 2,000m trip. She could have more to come and, with maturity, could come out firing.

Another three-year-old (8) SILVA MAGIC has shown she can run on, on both Poly and turf. She must be watched with a lighter weight.

(4) ZAGARA is a big filly that may just need it but she loves the Poly and cannot be taken lightly.

(9) ENRAPTURE and (1) ITSAPLEASURE are more talented fillies looking to find the bigger cheques.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

If Joy Maisha does well in the previous race, then (10) WHAT A THRILL will most certainly attract good betting support. She was flying just behind the former, enjoys the Poly and Anton Marcus knows her well so she should run a big race.

(11) FIRE FAERIE has the advantage of having had a recent race and it was decent. But he has drawn wide.

(4) SANTA VITTORIA is worth a look. She trialled well on the Poly and has fair Highveld form.

(8) MASTERS BEAUTY just needed it last time out.

(1) BACCINO and (3) BARINOIS are capable, too.

There are others with definite claims from the better ones.