Singapore race dates for first quarter

The 2021 Singapore racing season will commence on Jan 3 and continue behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Group 3 New Year Cup, Group 3 Fortune Bowl and Group 2 Stewards' Cup, which were usually held on New Year's Day, Lunar New Year and in March respectively, will be replaced with Class 1 races.

The Group 3 Silver Bowl, previously held in February, will be replaced with a Class 2 race.

The Singapore Turf Club said it will continue to monitor the pandemic and align itself with guidelines by the multi-ministry taskforce.

Updates on the racing fixtures for April to December will be announced later.

RACING FIXTURES FOR JANUARY TO MARCH 2021

January 3 Sunday

January 9 Saturday

January 16 Saturday

January 23 Saturday

January 30 Saturday

February 7 Sunday

February 13 Saturday

February 20 Saturday

February 27 Saturday

March 6 Saturday

March 14 Sunday

March 20 Saturday

March 27 Saturday