Singapore race dates for first quarter
The 2021 Singapore racing season will commence on Jan 3 and continue behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Group 3 New Year Cup, Group 3 Fortune Bowl and Group 2 Stewards' Cup, which were usually held on New Year's Day, Lunar New Year and in March respectively, will be replaced with Class 1 races.
The Group 3 Silver Bowl, previously held in February, will be replaced with a Class 2 race.
The Singapore Turf Club said it will continue to monitor the pandemic and align itself with guidelines by the multi-ministry taskforce.
Updates on the racing fixtures for April to December will be announced later.
RACING FIXTURES FOR JANUARY TO MARCH 2021
January 3 Sunday
January 9 Saturday
January 16 Saturday
January 23 Saturday
January 30 Saturday
February 7 Sunday
February 13 Saturday
February 20 Saturday
February 27 Saturday
March 6 Saturday
March 14 Sunday
March 20 Saturday
March 27 Saturday
