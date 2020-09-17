Racing

Singapore withdrawals for Saturday's Kranji meeting

Sep 17, 2020 12:00 am

RACE 1

Hello Michelle and Prince Pegasus

RACE 2

Almugir and Rock Artist

RACE 4

Super Smart and Wind Of Liberty

RACE 5

Flying Ebony

RACE 6

Official and Tell Me

RACE 7

Winning Spirit, You Qian Zhuan, Boomba and Commodore

Racing

Freedman-trained trio on their toes

RACE 8

Tuscan Artist and Ma Bao Bao

RACE 9

Wins and Wonosobo

RACE 10

Chalaza and Sea Dragon

RACE 11

Millenium's Rule and Pegasus Junior

RACE 12

Lai Mak Mak and Tiger Force

RACE 13

Fire Away and Tenyatta

RACE 14

Resolution and Me No Marsh Mellow

