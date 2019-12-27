Sir Frenchie can bounce back to take Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) GLOBAL DRUMMER is one of two runners for trainer Gavin Smith and must be considered.

(4) LOVE POTION is his stable companion and the betting on both should be watched.

(3) HOMER FIDGET was not disgraced when fourth on his debut. It could be worth noting that his stable companion is the Philanthropist colt (5) PRIVATE INITIATIVE.

(6) WANGAN MIDNIGHT and (7) WINTER VACATION deserve respect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) REAL RASCAL showed promise when runner-up on his debut and could go one better this time.

(8) GOOD TIMES ROLL is distance suited.

(1) ANDREA is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but is holding his form and is not out of it.

(2) DIVINE LAW continues to hold his form but is a long-time battling maiden.

(5) EMERALD FLAME and (7) TOUREIRO make their debut for returning trainer Leon Lotz.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MARY O' REILLY has ability but she does not always show it. She could be the right one if at her best.

Stable companion (2) VIA SEATTLE was ahead of Mary O' Reilly at Turffontein last time out and is a course-and-distance winner, so deserves the utmost respect.

(3) OUTLANDO'S D'AMOUR is consistent and is not out of it.

(5) BRANDINA is a good filly and she can go close to winning.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE is better than what he showed in Gauteng last time out. He can bounce back and win a race like this if in the mood.

(6) MARCH MUSIC returns from a break and has a winning chance.

(2) DUTCH PHILIP is holding form and can contest the finish.

(3) ALWAHSH is battling to regain his best form.

(4) LORD BALMORAL returned to form with a good win last time out and must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(7) BEYOND TEMTATION is improving and has a winning chance.

(9) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT can also win.

(1) AFRICAN CHIME may have needed her last start and can go close if fitter.

(2) LILY THERESA is battling to regain her best form but could earn some money.

(3) MENDOCINO returns from a lengthy break but did tackle stronger fields than this in her last two starts.

(4) MRS O is battling to win but might place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) SACRED ARROW is better than his last run would suggest and can go close to winning.

(4) EARTH HOUR is usually not too far behind and must be considered.

(2) ELUSIVE SILVA has tended to be unreliable as he has got older but is not out of it.

(5) KIMBERLEY STAR is doing well but is not well drawn.

(6) BOLD VIKING is a bit of a hit and miss merchant but is not out of it.

Respect (10) DUC D'ORANGE.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) BELL TOWER continues to hold her form. From a good draw, she should be in the shake-up.

(3) TOASTMASTER is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(4) MYVIEW was not disgraced when fourth last time out and has a chance returning from a short break.

(5) BERNARDO tries the turf and can improve.

(6) BEETHOVEN is doing well at the moment and can go close in this line-up.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) VIVA LE BLEU is holding form and has a good winning chance.

(6) LADYSMITH is another winning chance.

(1) MISTRESS OF MEANS is better than her last two runs and could cause an upset.

(3) JUST CALL ME AN ANGEL is unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) BLACK GARDENIA has some fair recent form and could place.

(5) DUCHESS OF PRUSSIA fought off all her rivals last time out but carries a penalty for that win.