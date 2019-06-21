Sir Frenchie looks good

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) BIG BAY has been a bit unlucky, having finished runner-up in his last three starts. Those runs were on the turf and he tries the Polytrack this time and could be suited to this course and distance.

(1) BERNARDO makes his debut and must be considered.

(3) BLACK KNIGHT is better than his last run and could place.

(7) TEOFILIA showed promise when runner-up on debut and can contest the finish.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) CALANDRA is better than her last run and is proven on this surface. Looks close to a win.

(6) SCARBOROUGH FAIR ran with winners last time out and can win a race like this.

(2) FEARLESS FAIRY disappointed last time out. Her best run was on the Polytrack, so she might play a minor role.

(3) HOLLYWOOD THUNDER showed promise on debut and is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) I LOVE MAMBO makes her local debut after a stable change and can improve.

(3) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN is unreliable but did run well last time out.

(4) HIDDEN POWER is better than her last run would suggest. (5) NEVERLETUGO has a wide draw to overcome and could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) CAPTAIN CARLOS can go close.

(2) MIO VITO can improve in his new yard and is not out of it.

(3) IN THE NAVY tends to lack a strong finish but, from a good draw, could run well.

(4) DIVINE LAW returns from a break and could improve.

(5) FERRARI'S MOON has been doing well.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) SIR FRENCHIE returns from a small break but has been doing really well this year. He is the one to beat.

(1) JUAN TWO THREE is better than his last run and has done very well on the Polytrack. He should make a bold bid.

(7) AMAZON KING has not won since February but is in good form.

Respect (8) VALENTINIK.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) HIGHLAND HERO has won twice on this surface and is in fact unbeaten on this surface. Top chance.

(4) ORIENTAL TIGER likes this course and trip.

(1) PEPPER OAK is better than her last run would suggest.

(2) SEATTLE OAK shows pace and has run well over this track and distance.

(6) STOPTHINKINGFME, (7) ALAMITO BAY and (8) ALOYSIUS have winning chances.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MAPLE SYRUP is in good form but is drawn wide. She has a winning chance though against this lot.

(3) CAPE LEOPARD has been finding the 2,400m too far and can do better over this shorter distance.

(4) EMERITO continues to hold his form and could fight out the finish again.

(11) OKAVANGO DELTA ran well last time out.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) WHEEL OF TIME is probably better over this shorter distance and has a winning chance.

(2) FAKE NEWS needed his last run and has won over this course and distance. He can go close.

(6) DUKE OF HAZARD won well last time out.

(7) MASTER NEWTON is doing well and is not out of it.

(9) MARGOT FONTEYN can win.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) PERFECTPROPORTIONS was a bit disappointing last start but should have a big winning chance in this line-up.

(1) SAO PAULO is versatile and has a winning chance.

(5) CAPE CHARLOTTE showed improvement last start.

(9) JUNGLE FAIRY and (11) FOOLS GARDEN have run well recently and can be considered.