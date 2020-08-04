Six suspended, Duric charged

Jockey Vlad Duric is charged with careless riding after winning on Field Marshal on Sunday.

Six riders were suspended for careless riding and one charged at Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Ousted were jockeys S Noh, I Saifudin, Ruan Maia, CS Chin and apprentice jockeys CK Ng and WW Cheah.

Chin and Ng each received three Singapore race days, from Aug 9 to Aug 30, over their handling of Race 1 winner What You Like and Triple Bowl in Race 14 respectively.

Saifudin and Noh will be out for two Singapore race days, from yesterday until Aug 16. They were suspended for their riding of Solo Sun in Race 5 and Broadway Success in Race 9 respectively.

Maia and Cheah each received one Singapore race day over their handling of Hardcore in Race 10 and Bear Witness in Race 13 respectively.

Maia will miss Saturday's meeting. Cheah is riding on Saturday, so he will miss Sunday week's meeting.

The suspended riders were all advised of their right of appeal.

Jockey Vlad Duric was charged, but the stewards set aside the decision on the penalty until the three-time champion tenders further submissions in respect of that.

Duric had pleaded guilty to careless aboard Race 14 winner Field Marshal, in that after passing the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Star Shield.

This resulted in that horse being taken inwards across the running of Overcoming, who had to be checked.