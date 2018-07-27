Sixtythree looks set to go one better in opening race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SIXTYTHREE has been in very good form and could go one better than her runner-up berths in her last two starts.

(3) MOONLIGHT DANCER makes her local debut and must be considered.

(2) COUNTESS CANTABRIA was very disappointing last time out when only fourth in a very weak field. She could do better this time.

(13) TREE OF LIFE must be respected.

(9) SWEET AROMA has only had the two starts and can improve.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) INCREDIBLE TUNE is improving and has a found a field that she could probably beat.

(4) FLAME OF FIRE has had two fair runs and could be in the shake-up for a stake cheque again.

(2) BELLE HILL and (5) HARTLEYTHREE are making their debut, so watch the betting to see if they are supported as that is normally an indication of their chances.

(11) SEATTLE EMPRESS could finish in the money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) POMACEOUS has some good form and can win this.

(4) CATCHTHEMASTER disappointed last time out but did produce a good debut and deserves respect.

(3) CAPTAIN PARKER was given a soft introduction to racing on debut and does have a winning chance with improvement likely.

(1) ADALBERTO had a much improved run last time out and could go close.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) COAL showed promise on debut and could be the one they all have to beat.

(3) SHERU ran well enough on debut but did not show anything on the Polytrack last time out. Back on the turf, he can do a lot better.

(7) TUNDRA can place.

(5) FLYING FORT makes his local debut and can improve.

(2) THE LANDLORD is battling but does show some pace and can earn a minor cheque.

(6) MASTERFUL makes his debut.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) AFRICAN VICTORY may have just needed his last start and should strip a fitter horse for this. The Captain Al gelding showed promise when pulling off a hat-trick of wins all over this course and distance.

(4) FIGARO put his rivals to the sword last time out and must be respected.

(6) ICARUS FLIGHT quickened up from last to win last time but this is a tougher field for him to beat.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) ROYAL FORT could prefer this trip.

(4) SHALLCROSS could improve on this his local debut.

(5) THE GOON SHOW is battling but could place.

(3) STATE CAPTURE is better over this distance and can earn some money.

(1) MAHIR is holding form. He needs to do more to win a race but could finish in the money once again.

(2) CHANONE'S THEORY lacked a finish last time out but may do a bit better this distance.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(6) CAPE REBEL is very game and could pop up and win a race like this.

(1) STORMY ECLIPSE is capable of a strong finish and must be respected.

(2) GIMME THE STARS has won very nicely over this track and distance, so must be included.

(3) ROAD TO INDY pulled off a nice win last start.

(4) SABBATICAL's last run can be ignored. He can win.