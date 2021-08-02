Sky’s the limit for Rocketship

Rocketship making it third-time lucky with a fluent victory over Dragon Tycoon (No. 4) at Kranji yesterday.

She came into yesterday's contest looking like a princess - and she made her exit as a queen, justifying the huge amount of bets wagered on her.

Yes, Kranji belonged to Rocketship, who collected a huge number of fans with that honest win in Race 2, the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

For her jockey, Wong Chin Chuen, it was an easy payday.

Although the winning margin was just under a length, Rocketship had a ton in reserve. It was just her third Kranji start and this American-bred filly will only get better with racing.

Indeed, I reckon the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocketship isn't yet in her orbit. When she does get there, the stratosphere's the limit.

Just for the record, the win on Rocketship provided Wong his 25th victory for the season.

He would make it No. 26 by booting home Master Player in the fourth and No. 27 when he scooted off on Voluntad - a chance ride - in Race 8.

But it was all about Rocketship. Ridden a well-judged race by Wong, she was content to track the leading pack until a furlong out. Then, she made her move. When the thrusters were opened, it was all over.

It was goodbye to her rivals as she left them chasing her shadow.

Earlier, in the opening event, it was also goodbye and good riddance of a different kind.

Vlad Duric said adios to July in the best possible way, steering Sun Rectitude to a thrilling win.

Yes, he would have enjoyed putting July behind him. After all, it has been a bleak and barren seventh month for the champ.

Since winning on Savvy Command on July 3, the popular Australian hoop has not been on a winner.

Granted, he hasn't ridden in that many races. But, even so, it has been a month best forgotten - especially by his lofty standards. And what a way it was to break the lean spell.

Duric, on the $13 favourite, summoned on all his experience to hold off Lucky Jinsha, who came home with a pulverising run in that 1,200m contest on a rain-sodden turf track rated as yielding.

It was an exciting contest between the master and the apprentice.

Hakim Kamaruddin entered the meeting leading the riders' log with 35 winners. He would make it No. 36 with Uncle Lucky in the fifth.

As for Duric, his tally for the season was 26 until the Desmond Koh-trained Sun Rectitude brought up his 27th. His 28th will have to wait.

He had a huge chance with the favourite Grand Koonta in the top race of the day - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m.

But it was not to be. The James Peters-trained gallant grey went down by a neck to trainer Stephen Gray's Kharisma, who scored his eighth success over 1,200m.