Skywalk impresses

Skywalk (No. 1) in one of his seven wins.

Seven-time winner Skywalk appears on track to bounce back to the winning list, judging by his nice trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey Daniel Moor, the James Peters-trained five-year-old cruised to the lead and cantered home by eight lengths from Colour Paint. He clocked 1min 01.10sec for the 1,000m on Track 6. There were only three runners because of the narrow width of the track. The main Polytrack was still closed for refurbishment.

Third, 10 lengths behind, was Galway Girl.

Skywalk was unplaced in three starts, including the Group 3 Garden City Trophy, after his last win on July 22 in the Korea Racing Authority Trophy over the Poly 1,200m.

There were two other practice trials but no official margins and distances were provided.

The second trial was won by the John O'Hara-trained Born To Win, who was also ridden by Moor. He beat Super Ray narrowly, with Legend Rocks a distance away. The winner was hand-timed at 1min 02.64sec for the 1,000m.

The Alwin Tan-trained Yulong Edition led all the way in the third trial in 1min 03.18sec (hand-timed). He beat stablemate Bartimaeus by about a neck, with about seven lengths to Mamamia Mamamia.