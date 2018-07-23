Skywalk lives up to top billing

Skywalk staving off the fast-closing Rafaello (No. 2) in the $50,000 Korea Racing Authority Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 8 at Kranji yesterday.

Last August, trainer James Peters came back dejected with China Horse Club's Wimbledon's failure in the reciprocal leg of the Korea Racing Authority Trophy race in Seoul - the domestic Group 1 Keneeland Korea Sprint over 1,200m.

But the smile was back at Kranji yesterday when, with the right horse in the right race with champion jockey Vlad Duric aboard, the Englishman scooped the $250,000 Korea Racing Authority Trophy.

The Polytrack 1,200m feature also had three horses from South Korea taking part.

Peters' China Horse Club's Grand Cross played the rabbit's role but it was another China Horse Club's horse, Skywalk, who got the lolly from Rafaello, one of trainer Ricardo Le Grange's two runners.

South Korea's Today finished third after having to switch from the inside to the outside in the straight.

Peters had earmarked Skywalk for the KRA Trophy after the four-year-old's unplaced outing in the $1 million Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on turf on May 26.

He knew Skywalk had a top chance as the highest-rated runner yesterday and also his love for the Polytrack with four of his six earlier victories on the alternate track.

Only the wide barrier (No. 11 but jumped from No. 9 as both emergency acceptors with inner draws failed to secure their places) was a concern.

"Yeah, he was ready for today. This was sort of his pick after the Lion City Cup. I already put a ring around this race," said Peters.

"Look, it was perfect for him, conditions were perfect but, when we got barrier 11, I was a little concerned. But Vlad couldn't have given him a better ride. After the 200m, we were one out, one back and it couldn't have worked out any better."

Duric also knew Skywalk had the best chance and had put his hand up for the ride.

Yesterday's race started with two of the three South Korean contenders, Approach and Gakbyeolhan, missing the jump.

Grand Cross led by about a length from Le Grange's Royal Ruler and Today. Skywalk came next, followed by Rafaello and Nova Missile.

Royal Ruler and Skywalk attacked the leader turning for home. Today took the inside run but soon had to switch out for a clearer run. Rafaello started closing in beautifully when asked by jockey Nooresh Juglall.

Skywalk hit the front 250m out and cleared away. Rafaello became the biggest threat but his effort came a little too late, going down by half a length.

Today came home nicely under jockey Franco Da Silva, finishing third, 23/4 lengths away.

"You know, I pinpointed this horse four or five weeks ago and I said to James I wanted to be riding this horse. You know, he's the best-rated and I was lucky enough to ride him and got the job done," said Duric.

"Well, it's always before the race that you're worrying. I said to James as long as I'm a little positive early in the race, three-deep with a little cover, he's the sort of horse at that level weight at the rating, he'll probably be a length or two better than the field, except Ricardo's couple.

"I had a little bit of fear of them. But I had Rafaello to my insidebut I was following the other one, so it just worked out perfectly for me."

Jockey Da Silva was proud with Today's third place against a competitive field overseas.

"He ran a fantastic race. He's still a baby and he's still learning. I had a bit of problem at the top of the straight. I had to switch to the outside. The horse gave a good fight, so the Koreans back home should be proud of him," said the Busan-based Irish rider.

After being in the rear, Approach finished well for fifth placing with Korean jockey Lee Hyo Sik astride, while Gakbyeolhan finished ninth of 12 runners with jockey Fergus Sweeney up.