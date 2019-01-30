Smart Leader deserves plenty of respect

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Regency Honey should be able to lead. He should be in front turning for home. It's just a matter of whether he'll be able to hold the late challengers at bay.

6 Raichu should enjoy a nice run midfield off a solid speed. He can get home well if the splits open up at the right time.

9 Sunny Orient is his own worst enemy but his last effort showed that he has a win in him soon. He's worth watching at his second start for Benno Yung.

1 The Show is racing well enough to get into the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Exceptional Desire showed a return to form last time out, finishing fourth over this course and distance behind Super Lucky. He should enjoy a nice run again and can take victory with even luck.

4 General Iron returns to 1,200m. He's looking as though he'd appreciate stepping up in trip again, so he deserves respect.

1 Jolly Bountiful is racing fairly consistently. He did well to get within a nose last time out and a similar effort will see him go close.

8 Chaparral Star is interesting dropping in trip. He will be finding the line late.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

8 Winwin Ruby showed last time out that he might be able to return to form soon enough. He's a big player.

3 Multigogo may get out to lead and he's always dangerous when he can adopt that role. Coming back to Happy Valley might be a shrewd move, too, and he maps well. He can't be overlooked.

4 Charity Wings is racing well enough and the claim of Victor Wong ensures that he gets in with a nice weight.

1 All You Know is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Love Chunghwa has not won in over a year, but he's at a mark where he should be able to win at any time. He's been racing consistently and needs only luck to be able to break through.

11 Gouten Of Garo still remains winless from 15 starts. He has a short sprint, so needs to be produced at the right time but he's not without claims in this event.

1 Super Lucky won very easily at his first start for Caspar Fownes last start. He's drawn awkwardly, so will likely go back to last, but he's capable of flying home.

7 Iron Bravo steps out for the first time. Trainer Chris So has a good record with debutants and he must be included in all exotics.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

3 Smart Leader steps up to the extended mile. He has looked like this trip would suit for quite some time. He deserves plenty of respect.

6 Right Honourable flew home to just fall short by a head last time out. This rating will always make it tough for him, but he does have a terrific turn of foot on his day and he must be considered.

12 Starlit Knight will likely find himself on the speed and he should be somewhere around the finish.

8 Penang Hall can add value to the exotics.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

3 Red Warrior has placed at his last three starts, having been sent out as favourite each time. Hopefully, the market turns on him, but it's unlikely as he does look logical.

5 Circuit Glory has been running well this term and finally looks to have figured out his racing manners. This allows Tony Cruz to step him up to 1,800m again, where he should prove a leading player.

7 Winning Faith is honest and can't be dismissed.

2 Packing Dragon is probably not the same horse he once was but he could surprise.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

11 Gentle Breeze returns to 1,000m, having once again shown that 1,200m is perhaps a bridge too far at this stage of his career. He should enjoy a nice run just behind the speed and, with luck, can score.

6 Most Beautiful is having a good season. He is likely to be around the mark yet again.

1 Moment Of Power returns to Class 3 for the first time this season. He should get out on the speed and might be able to stay on in this company.

9 Team Spirit steps out over this course and distance for the first time. He looks the type who should be suited and must be included.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Super Turbo will be winding up late, but there is plenty of speed and, if it melts down, he will be flying home strongly. He has plenty of weight, but he's a capable horse on his day.

3 Country Star faces a tough ask as a three-year-old approaching the top of Class 2. He is drawn to have every chance, but it might be worth trying to find one to beat him. That said, he's the one to beat.

7 Super Hoppy ran well fresh last time out. A similar effort will see him going close.

12 Seven Heavens returns to Class 2 but he has run well down in grade at his last two starts and he is not without a hope.