Smoke And Mirrors to double up

Last-start winner Smoke And Mirrors (No. 11) looks set to make it back to back wins on Saturday.

Fresh from saddling three winners at the last Kranji race meeting, Lee Freedman is looking at another nice Saturday afternoon.

He has got just five runners entered for the 11 races, but it is a compact lot and there could be winners in that quintet.

On an overcast morning yesterday, all five were sent out for work and they ticked all the boxes.

While not taking anything away from Foresto and Sir Elton, I would say, outstanding among the "Freedman Five" were Smoke And Mirrors, Super Invincible and Eastiger.

Smoke And Mirrors, who clocked 36.9sec for the 600m and Super Invincible (37.1sec) were ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, while Juan Paul van der Merwe took charge of Eastiger, who ran out the 600m in 37.1sec.

Entered for the Class 4 (2) race over the mile, Smoke And Mirrors will have a fan club of followers.

And why not? He practically smashed his rivals to smithereens when winning his last start some three weeks ago. That day, in early September, Vlad Duric took the reins on the four-year-old and the race was over when the field straightened for the run home.

Smoke And Mirrors, holding third spot right until that final turn, opened up when given the "go". From there, he charged to the line, gobbling up all before him.

At the finish, he had put almost five lengths between himself and the second-placed Eunos Ave Three.

Granted, it wasn't the strongest of races, but the manner in which he tore into the opposition was impressive. That win came on the back of a second-placed finish in a Class 5 sprint on Aug 16.

Come Saturday, Smoke And Mirrors will be having his second tilt over the mile. Given that he is a swooper, the trip should be right up his alley.

Super Invincible sees action in the Class 4 (2) sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Last time out, on Sept 5, he came close to opening his Kranji account. But that had to wait another day as he was beaten half a length by Moongate Star.

That "other day" could come as early as Saturday.

An expensive purchase, Super Invincible ran second in two good races in Australia. He played bridesmaid in a 1,000m race at Moonee Valley and was second again over the same trip at Cranbourne.

Both times, the going was soft. So, if it rains buckets on Saturday - like it has been doing recently - have a wager on this son of I Am Invincible.

Then, of course, thare is Eastiger. A chiselled chestnut, he knows his way around a racetrack and has two wins to show from 27 outings.

He has been rather "dull" in his recent races and last time out he finished seventh behind Gentlemen Agreement over the 1,200m.

But that was his first race start in five months and he would have been rusty. We know he is better than that and his work on the training track yesterday morning would have topped him up sufficiently for a Saturday show.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,000M

Ararat Lady * 38.4. Kiss Your Song (M Kellady) 38. Hugo * (V Duric) 41.2. Sacred Gift * 34.4. Man Of Mystery * (B Woodworth) 34.4. Moongate Star * (S John) 35.5. Street Cry Success (L Beuzelin) 35.4. Lonhro Gold * 36.8. Silkino gallop. Bluestone * 38.5. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) gallop.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M

Caribbean Lady (M Lerner) 40.1. Luck Of Master (S Noh) canter/37.4. Leatherhead (Duric) barrier/36.9. Foresto * (R Iskandar) 36.9. Billy Britain 41.8. Supernova (N Zyrul) 39.4. Rule The World (Kellady) 38.2. Showcase The Gold * canter/37.6. Whistle Grand * 36.9. Miraaj 39.7. Glory Shine (M Zaki) 43.5.

Monday: Iron Ruler (Beuzelin) 36.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M

Adipson 37.2. Augustus (Woodworth) 38.1. McGregor * pace work/42.9. Don De La Vega canter/38.9. Romantic 43.4. Arc Raider (I Saifudin) 38.7. Mighty Emperor 36.3. Bushido * 43/38. Smoke And Mirrors * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.9. Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 38.4. Etwas Neues 40.1. High Voltage * (Koh) 40.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Water Rocket * (T Krisna) 37.4. Super Smart * (John) 34.9. Miracle (R Maia) 37.8. Wild Bee * 35.3. Lim's Spin * (Woodworth) 39.7. Boomba 41. Diamond Mine * (R Munger) 35.5. Eastiger (JP van der Merwe) 37.1. Per Incrown 36.7. Flying Tourbillon 39.7.

Monday: Absolvido (Munger) 39.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M

Flak Jacket (J Powell) 36.7. Proof Perfect gallop/35.4. Al Green (Duric) 42.1. First Chief (Woodworth) barrier/34.7. Key Success (Lerner) 36.6. Diamond Rush (John) 40.6. Heart Of Courage * (Koh) 37.7. Bionics * (Maia) 36.8. Sun Step (CC Wong) 35.5.

Monday: Royal Pavilion 36.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M

Super Invincible * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Effortless (Kellady) 36.7. Pindus * 38.5. Thomas De Lago * (Lerner) 37.7. Sierra Conqueror (M Nizar) 40.8. Kiwi Kid (J See) 39.8. Black Quail (Woodworth) 37.4. Mister Dynamo * (Wong) 40.2.

Monday: Voluminous (S Shafrizal) 36.9.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Atlantean (M Ewe) 38.2. Cizen Boss * (Nizar) 40.7. Plato 37.7. From The Navy 38.2. Jupiter Dragon * (Lerner) 41.5. Happy Friday (John) 36.9. My Friends 36.3. Sun Pittsburgh (Zaki) 40.4. Red Roar * (Saifudin) 35.6. Holy Grail (Zyrul) 38.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Fiddlestick * (Maia) 37.1. Tsurian (Beuzelin) 37.9. Ace Harbour (Noh) 38.4. Fountain Of Fame * (Saifudin) 43.4. Silver Way (See) 39.1. Lucky Tiger (Zyrul) 38.8. Qingdao 36.9. Sun Elizabeth (Zaki) 40.1. Moon Charm 37.9. Turf Beauty (Munger) 36.3. Attention 37.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Ol Mate Buzzer (Woodworth) 37.9. Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 35.8. Golden Thunder * 36.8. Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok) 38.9. River Roca (Woodworth) 35.3. Winner Number One pace work. Miss Michelle (See) 38.8. Supersonicsurprise (Saifudin) 37.6. Hello Michelle (Zaki) 36.3. Speed Racer (Merwe) 36.2.

Monday: Mowgli 41/35.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Wonosobo (John) 38.2. Fight My Way (Koh) 38.2. Wins 36.9. Vetri Namathe (Zaki) 35.8. Ksatria (Duric) 38.3. Sure Will Do 39.2. Tiger Leap (Maia) 37.2. Scooby Doo (Lerner) 40.7. Rings Of Fire (Kellady) 38.2. Rock Artist 38.2.

Monday: Miej 37.7. Almugir 35.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M

Ace Sovereign 42.3. Battlestar 41.2. Bright Future 40.8. Lim's Dreamwalker * (Kok) 37.3. Nomvula (Krisna) 36.2. River Brilliance 37.9. Sir Elton (A'Isisuhairi) 42.5. Strong N Smart * (John) 36.5. Tesoro Pirata (Munger) 38.7. The Wild Prince (Koh) 38.9. Lady Roxanne 37.6.

Oud Wood 38.9.

Monday: Tigarous 37.7. Ablest Ascend 37.5.