Smuts can get off the mark in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(1) EYES ON TIGER has been threatening and should be involved in the finish. He carried 60kg to finish second last time.

(5) ACE OF SPADES attracted some money when second on debut. If not troubled by breathing problems, he will be thereabouts.

(2) LAZY GUY, (3) BLUE EYES and newcomer (8) GOLD STORM could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(10) LEE EXPRESS was quietly fancied on debut but got going late to finish fourth. She will know more about it.

Stablemate (1) DALGETY BAY was beaten recently by 1½ lengths by (5) DIFFERENTIATE and Differentiate should confirm again.

(3) BROADWAY BABE, (4) COSMIC RAY and (7) GREENHILL could get into the quartet spots.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) CHOLLIMA is the only runner with experience, with two runs under his belt. But the colt will need to improve to have a say.

The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers. Any of them must be seriously respected with strong support. Pay careful attention to well-bred colts (3) COSMIC HIGHWAY, (5) SKY GOD and (7) WIND SOCK.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SMUTS is improving with racing and is maturing nicely. He could get off the mark.

(2) MAJOR WINTER lost his rider last time. He showed marked improvement before that. He will enjoy the distance.

(3) LIGHT WITHOUT is starting to show.

Stable companion (9) DANCE PARTNER can improve on debut.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) GLOBAL GODDESS and (6) GRAYSWOOD PINK ought to come on with the benefit of experience. They should be competitive with natural improvement.

Newcomers (2) EUROPEANA, (4) GIMMEGIFTS and (3) GIMME DAT are bred to be useful and could have bright futures. Gimme Dat has been pleasing in the gallops and could win first-up.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) ANNA CAPRI is well handicapped and should make a bold bid.

(2) RAPID FIRE is best over the minimum distance but meets (5) SWEET SENSATION on 5.5kg worse terms for a 2¾-length beating.

(1) VALYRIAN KING is very fast but may find 5.5kg too much to give Anna Capri.

(3) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS is looking for minor money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) HIGH MOON has become costly to follow. He finished second in his last four starts over longer distances. He will not be a maiden for much longer. The quicker pace over this shorter trip could suit.

(2) FUTURA'S HOPE has scope for improvement. He may have needed his last start after being gelded. He poses as a threat.

(3) GREEN SERENITY and (8) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT are closely matched and could improve to make their presence felt, too.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(9) APOLLO ROBBINS returned to his best and beat (4) SELL HIGH (2kg better off) narrowly last time.

(7) MASTER SUPREME (always gives start) and (5) BARAK (needed the outing) were not far behind and it could get close all round.

(3) NIMCHA comes into the reckoning on earlier form.

(6) CAPTAIN CHORUS is honest.

(2) WESTERN FORT and (8) TYRUS EXPRESS cannot be ignored for the minor money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) SUBTERFUGE has run well in both starts over this trip, including a third over track and trip last time. She is drawn to do no work and will likely feature prominently again.

(2) CAPE TO RIO has improved with blinkers and was second over the course and distance when resuming from a rest. She will strip fitter, so should have more to offer.

(4) A MOMENT APART has the widest draw but boasts strong-enough form to warrant respect. Worth including in the exotic bets.

Improving (6) NORVALSPONT and (9) TALLAHASSEE, who is resuming from a break, have scope for improvement. They could make their presence felt, too.

(8) PORT ADELAIDE and (7) GEMINI GIRL are others to take note of.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

The Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas sees two top fillies renew rivalry. They are (1) ANYTHING GOES and (2) WAR OF ATHENA.

When they met recently War Of Athena got the upper hand by 1¾ lengths, but her opponent needed the run, was hampered by a slipped saddle and is 1kg better off.

(3) GEE FOR GO, (4) MISS ELEGANCE and (5) CARALLUMA are looking to increase their breeding value.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(1) WALK OF FAME was not disgraced on handicap debut in a stronger race behind a subsequent feature-race placed rival. She is obviously above average but will need to be in top shape, if she were to give weight to beat her rivals from a wide draw.

(2) ALFRED'S GIRL and (3) SPRINGISINTHEAIR are proven at this level of the handicap. They are likely to pose a threat from inside gates.

(4) ROCKET GIRL and (5) QUICKSTEP LADY are honest and are capable of staking their claims.

(6) MUSICAL GLITCH appeals the most of the three-year-old fillies, although well-bred contemporaries (8) CHILE JAM and (7) BLACK SILVER are not without chances either.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

The World Sports Betting Gauteng Guineas is sure to be a thriller.

Stablemates (1) MOUNT PLEASANT and (3) MALMOOS lost their unbeaten status last time, but neither was at his best. They are sure to bounce back.

(2) CATCH TWENTYTWO was well beaten by Malmoos but won both features convincingly. He has come on and must be in with a great chance.

(4) SECOND BASE is underrated and has won five of his six starts .

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) HELLO WINTER HELLO got going late to finish third behind star mare Celtic Sea in a 1,200m feature last start. On that evidence, this step-up in distance should suit.

The progressive (5) CAPITANA should challenge for the top honours, despite the maximum 8-point penalty for her impressive last-start success over 1,200m. The step-up to this trip will also likely suit.

(3) CAYA COCO and (6) VERONICA MARS are smart three-year-old fillies with strong form credentials. Both are capable of posing threats and should keep the principals honest.

(4) LARENTINA and (7) SECRET DEPTHS are consistent. They are proven at this level.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

The Wilgersbosdrift Tommy Hotspur is wide open.

(9) WINTER SMOKE has finished close-up in all seven starts and should give another good showing.

(2) TRUE TO LIFE has blinkers back on. If they have no adverse effect, he could get into the shake-up.

Stablemate (8) MIRACLE FLIGHT showed a form return with blinkers.

(5) WINTER STORIES and (6) MOMBELA will be catching late.