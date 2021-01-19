So They Say she's the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) SO THEY SAY needed her last outing. She should prove the one to beat.

(6) MS FLOWER POWER loved the extra distance last time and did well to finish second after finding obstacles.

(3) RIVETING is on the up.

Watch newcomers, especially (14) WEATHER BOMB, (11) LOVE IS LIVE and (15) LEVECHE.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) VARS VICKY needed his last outing. If he settles, he should handle the extra 200m.

(2) PAISLEY PARK won both starts and looks promising, but this could be a good test.

(4) YOUR PACE OR MINE came back from a lengthy break to finish a good second. He can only improve.

(6) SOMASONIC was coughing last time and should do a lot better.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) CLEVELAND should relish the longer distance and will finish strongly if covered early.

(9) IMPERIAL DUKE disappointed after a good debut but was making breathing noises after. Worth another chance.

(4) DEANAGELO has a chance if not troubled by a breathing problem.

Watch first-timer (14) UNDERSTATED.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) DAWN OF A NEW ERA, (1) BLUE SPARK and (6) ESKIMO PIE will be having their peak runs.

(2) NUSSPLY has not been disgraced in all three starts over this distance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) ELUSIVE WOMAN is racing over her preferred distance and should give a good account.

(2) SIDONIE should be cherry-ripe and must be considered.

(4) EMPRESS JOSEPHINE is not well in but has a good finishing burst and could grab them.

(1) WISTERIA WALK is best in at the weights but could need the outing.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) GLOWTORIA was not striding out last time and pulled up blowing hard. If fitter, she could carry top weight to victory.

(9) FLOWER OF SCOTLAND was beaten by 3/4 lengths by (5) NINA AMELIA last time, but could turn it around on 2kg better terms.

(2) PERSICA should be ideally suited to this distance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Stable companions (6) BOLD RANSOM and (5) SARAH could outpace the field. Both are speedsters. Bold Tansom gets preference, being fully fit.

(2) EDEN ROC races over the minimum trip for the first time and will be catching late.

(4) PRINCE OF KAHAL and (1) MARDI GRAS could win if they can find their true form.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) BROOKLYN BRIDGE is running well but was beaten by (2) DESERT PRIDE in her penultimate start. Desert Pride is 3kg worse off and disappointed last time.

(1) LAETITIA'S ANGEL drops back to a preferred trip and the 2.5kg apprentice allowance will help.

(6) DUBAWI PRINCESS is finding form and should not be far behind.