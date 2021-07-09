Somerset Maugham stands out on ratings

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CASHING IN is clearly better than his last run. He raced nicely over this course and distance in his penultimate start.

Trainer Justin Snaith sends down two runners for this race. Although (2) COFFEE BREAK looks the one to beat on his good last run, stable companion (5) GONNABEALRIGHT is still capable of improvement.

(3) CRYSTAL CITY clearly is not putting his full mind into racing but has still run two decent races. He must be considered.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) LADONNA MIA was not disgraced behind Lemon Pepper last time. Although this looks stronger, she can considered.

(6) QUEEN OF SHADOWS made good late progress when third on debut. With improvement, she should go close again.

(11) TRIP TO IRELAND finished just a head behind Queen Of Shadows last time but she should also be right at the finish.

(9) SIEVER'S POINT and (10) SUGAR SNAP have some fair local form. They could earn.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) BEL PUNTO has reached 10 starts without a win. His form with blinkers is decent enough to score at this centre.

(2) JASPERO is consistent and can fight out the finish again.

(10) MARSH MARIGOLD was a couple of lengths behind (11) WIND SOCK last time but can earn some money. Wind Sock just found one too good last time.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) ON YOUR MARKS was runner-up twice over this distance in the Western Cape. He should be the one to beat with blinkers.

(2) KINGS FORT is battling to win but could earn some money.

(3) HUKUM has improved and could finish in the money again.

(8) SERIOUS FUN was disappointing last time. His form before that was better and he appears suited to this longer distance and must be considered.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) LOVE HAPPENS has been consistent of late and should contest the finish once again.

(2) FIND ME UNAFRAID should be well suited to this course and distance. A winning chance.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING and (4) PALO ALTO have been a bit modest but are capable of doing better.

(7) RATTLE MOUSE found traffic problems last week and is well-weighted for this race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SOMERSET MAUGHAM was not at all disgraced in some Cape feature races. On official ratings, he should be winning a race like this comfortably.

(2) BLINGKING is unbeaten in three starts for trainer Alan Greeff. In peak form.

(3) STORM COMMANDER and (4) DANILO are quite capable of contesting the finish if they show their best sides.

(10) SH BOOM looks likely to improve on some modest runs.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) CASINO QUEEN, the likely short-priced favourite, has been impressive on a soft track. Will she get it?

(1) GIN FIZZ was impressive when scoring on the Polytrack after her move from Gauteng. She has not been as good on the turf but is not out of it.

(2) LA BELLA MIA needs a quick pace to be at her best. She should get that this time.

(3) SUGAR GUM and the consistent (4) WHAT A WINNER have done well over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) STRANGER DANGER has been very consistent. He is in good heart, so will give them something to run down.

(5)DANILO DANILOVITCH does not always show his best side. But he did last time to be a good winner. He can follow up.

(1) REGIMENTAL has made great progress since joining trainer Alan Greeff. It will not surprise to see him score again.

The two-year-old (7) CRUZADOR has won twice over the course and distance and can earn some money.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) AYE AYE has been runner-up in her last two starts. She deserves a change of luck and a winning turn.

Greeff has two consistent fillies in (3) SHINE A LIGHT and (9) MESMERIZING MOON. It will surprise if either wins.

(7) NATURAL JADE and (13) SUBTERFUGE are worth considering.