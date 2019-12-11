Sonic Fighter ready to rumble

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 EXCEL DELIGHT turned his form around to grab second last start. He can progress further with that run under his belt for the in-form Joao Moreira.

4 LA BOMBA has placed in his last two outings. He has the wide gate to contend with but he's racing well and remains a big chance.

9 EXPONENTS gets Zac Purton. He's seasoned and he's done it before, so another win would not surprise.

12 WHISTLE UP is down in the ratings. He's next best and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 LORIZ caught the eye last start. He can repeat with the right run for Vincent Ho.

6 IRON BOY gets the services of Joao Moreira. He hasn't won for two seasons but his consistency warrants respect.

9 NICE FANDANGO should find the front. He can run them along from the good gate for Jack Wong. Wouldn't suprise if he runs Loriz close.

11 FORTUNE PATROL makes his debut for Tony Millard. He's appeared sound in his trials and a bold run wouldn't shock.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 EIGHT TRIGRAMS is looking to snap a run of two placings. He's racing in excellent form and the inside gate should afford him every opportunity. He can easily win this.

7 THE ONE has taken his time to acclimatise. His last-start third caught the eye and he might be ready to finally go on with it.

1 NAVAS gets the services of Zac Purton, who was the last jockey to win on him. He can win his way back into Class 3.

4 HERE COMES TED is next best and must go in those quartet and trifecta bets.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

11 CHEERFUL STAR's racing pattern has been costly but, if he can use the gate to settle closer in the run, he might be ready to finally deliver.

3 MAGNETISM mixes his form but, with the right run, he can figure for jockey Karis Teetan.

2 PERFECT TO PLAY raced competitively over 2,200m last start. He'll relish the step back in distance.

1 HEAVENLY THOUGHT improved dropping down to Class 4 last start. He'll be thereabouts at the business end of things.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 CONFUCIUS DAY has the wide gate to contend with but his latest effort bodes well for this. Strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent.

3 HERO TIME has returned in excellent order this season. He struggled at the tail of the field but, with a positive ride, he can figure.

8 DR RESPECT has shown he has the talent. He has the good gate and Joao Moreira on his side.

10 AFTER ME got off the mark two starts ago for the in-form Ricky Yiu.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 PERFECT GLORY turned his form around last start stepping back to Class 3, where he is a two-time winner. This is well within his reach.

2 RACING LUCK has the wide gate to contend with, but he can figure racing over his favourite course and distance.

6 SURREALISM hasn't been too far away of late. This isn't overly strong and the good draw will afford him every opportunity.

12 FRESH POWER can back his last win up with another bold race. Although the step-up to Class 3 doesn't make things easy, winning form is good form.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 SONIC FIGHTER returned a competitive fifth first-up last start. Improvement can be expected with that run under his belt. He can win this.

4 CITY LEGEND is consistent. He has the wide gate to contend with but he's in-form and, with the right run, he can figure.

10 SPEEDY WALLY deserves respect with Zac Purton taking over.

12 EVERYONE'S ELITE is next best and must go into those quartet bets and trifecta bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

10 UTOPIA LIFE is unlucky not to have broken through for his first Hong Kong win yet. He will take some running down.

7 HARMONY AND RICH commands respect on debut with Zac Purton taking the reins.

4 SPECIAL STARS was excellent when winning last start. He will be trying for a repeat.

11 WINNING METHOD is next best and can be tossed into that "exotic" mix.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 LE TERROIR is racing in very good form, having won four of his last five starts. If he can cross and find the front with ease, he's going to take a power of beating.

10 STARLIGHT grabbed a competitive third last start. He's had five starts this season and, with that fitness under his belt, he might be ready to go on with it.

1 CUE THE MUSIC is a South African G3 winner pre-import. He's shown plenty of promise and, with Zac Purton aboard now, he is going to be fighting out the finish.

5 SHINING ACE shared the spoils with Aurora Pegasus last start. He has claims and looks a solid candidate for those novelty bets.