South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(9) ALL AGLOW is improving nicely. The filly will relish the longer distance.

(1) DANCING ARABIAN has finished in the money in all three starts. She looks due for a win.

(2) WICHITA has been disappointing but bled last time. She could come right in new surroundings.

Watch debutante (11) DEVILISH DANCER.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) NUSSPLY has blinkers back on and could finish strongly.

(2) MANTERIO is better than his last run and should get into the action.

(1) IMPERIAL DUKE has been in the money in all three starts but needs to go on with it.

(3) GENIE showed no improvement in blinkers but has a chance on his penultimate effort.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) DOUBLE MARTINI worked hard to open his account last time. He can only improve.

Stable companion (1) SOMASONIC needed his last run and should have come on heaps.

(7) BIRDWATCHER was not disgraced last time and is better over 1,600m.

(2) VALIDUS and (3) MOHICAN are having their peak runs and cannot be ignored.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) BRAND NEW CADILLAC stays well and always gives a run for the money.

(6) DON'T LOOK BACK has come well in his new surroundings and will be catching late. He could complete a hat-trick.

(3) PORT KEY has a chance based on his penultimate run, but the pace this time may not suit him as much.

(4) CASH TIME is running well but could find it a touch on the far side.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(7) KOOL BAIKAL is back over the right distance and could chalk up a second win.

Stablemate (6) SHE'S A CRACKER is also looking for this distance and forms a strong back-up.

Also trying the marathon distance is (14) LIVERPOOL LEGEND, who should not be far behind.

(16) PLUM FIELD cannot be ignored for some money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) MAGICAL FLIGHT jumps up in distance. She has honest form but her stamina will be tested.

(10) CURVATION is back over a preferred distance and could turn it around over (4) FORT ANNE on 1kg better terms.

(11) TRAVELING WILBURY has not been far back and should give another honest performance.

(6) OCEAN FOREST and stablemate (7) LADY AMHERST, as well as (2) JIVE EXPRESS and (8) NABEELA are among those looking to feature.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) PAMUSHANA'S PRIDE worked hard for victory over Earth Shaker last time but the latter went down narrowly to the useful Nartjie recently. He rates as the one to beat.

(4) FSQUADRON was hampered by a slipped saddle last time. But, on his penultimate effort, he should not be far off.

(1) HAVE A GO JO disappointed somewhat in his last run and is a lot better.

(7) AFRAAD, (8) USHUAIA and (9) ROCKY PATH could take home minor money.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) OSCAR WILDE tries this track for the first time and could resume winning ways.

He beat (4) PUTINS PROMISE by nearly three lengths in November and is 1.5kg better off, so should have the edge.

(2) PRINCE EVLANOFF comes off a rest after not striding out but runs well fresh.

(7) SHORTSTOP has earned his keep and could pick up another cheque.