South Africa race preview

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) LA FISTA FLYER and (2) LEAGUE OF HER OWN both scored wins at Kimberley. They meet a stronger lot here so watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) AXIOS found support but never recovered from an awkward start on debut. He should do better.

(5) FROSTED GOLD, (6) GOT THE GREENLIGHT and (8) SULLENBERGER are all first-timers who are in form. Watch the tote.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) EPIC DREAM races as a gelding for the first time and could win fresh.

(2) SUMMER HOUSE hasn't been far back to date and could get into the money again.

(15) JOSI DI NERO needed her last run when finding problems. Look for a better performance.

(12) JACKPOT JEWEL can only improve on a decent debut.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) OURO is well above average and always gives his supporters a run for money.

(1) DANCING QUEEN should enjoy the extra 200m and shouldn't be far off.

(7) LADY LEXINGTON won impressively on the second time of asking and could come on heaps.

(3) HEAVEN'S REWARD did well after a rest and should get into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) GENEROUS NOTION is running close up and gets the nod.

(6) CERTIFIABLE hasn't been far off recently.

(13) TORIO LAKE is doing better.

(8) BATTLE CREEK and (16) WOTTAHOTTIE can surprise. Can be included in those exotics.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) DONNY G, (2) GREAT SHAKA, (4) COPPER JAY and (8) PURPLE DIAMOND should finish on top of each other. Of the four, Purple Diamond looks better.

(3) DANZA loved the shorter trip last time and could go in again.

(7) LIFE IS GOOD could enjoy being back over the shorter trip. Must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) SUMMER AFTERNOON needed her last run and wasn't disgraced when fourth after getting bumped at the start.

(1) DEWALI comes off a rest and has won fresh before.

(3) MOJITO MAGIC produced his form last time and is looking to double up.

(2) TOPMOST needed his first start as a gelding.