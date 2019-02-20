South Africa race preview

RACE 1 (1,100M)

9 WAVE, 2 CHIEF OFFICER, 7 ROCKET RHUMBA and even 4 IT'S HIM was not far behind in a barrier trial. All should relish the longer trip and a check with the betting market could be the best guide.

8 RING OF FIRE has fair form. He is overdue for a win and can open his account.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

8 SARAH made good improvement to get into the money in her second start. Her Highveld form could be strong and she could be hard to challenge even if trying the track.

3 COMPASS FIRE was not far behind a highly regarded sort and could frank that form line as she has the benefit of having raced here in her last two.

7 ROYAL SPLURGE can still improve.

2 CLEAR HORIZONS showed form last time out.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

9 SAND QUEEN went up the inside on the Greyville Poly last time. She was not disgraced in that race as a result and can make good improvement. She looks to have the pick of the draw.

3 VALERIANA was caught late last time and had 2 DANCING PRINCESS behind her. She could relish this track.

1 CHANEL ALLURE wasn't far behind in a strong race.

10 SHE'S A CRUSADE and 11 TWICE OVER SATIN look to be next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

10 MR FITZ was flying in his second start. He finished a good second over this track and trip and should not go backwards.

1 CANADIAN BOLT is overdue and has run well over a host of different trips. He could prefer the Scottsville track and now has blinkers fitted. Danger.

2 OPENSEA tried this type of trip last time and improved. Has drawn ideally.

3 MASTER OF THE SEA must be there.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

5 HELLO SUMMER made good improvement when switching from the Poly to this turf track last time. She can only get better and rates a big chance in her second run after rest.

9 GREEN DRAGON didn't beat a strong field but she put a "1" on the board and could relish this trip and class. Her chances are enhanced with a good draw.

8 SILVER RAISIN has more to do at the weights but has drawn better. More can get into it and it could pay handsomely to watch the betting.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

9 WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL goes for a hat-trick of wins. He is a youngster that has done little wrong and could pull it off even if he only just gets there.

5 KINGSMEAD has finished runner-up in his last three and can go one better back on turf.

8 CUMULUS is closely matched as well and is better than his last two Scottsville tries.

6 LESLIE SHADOWLINER is speedy and always there.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

8 DUKE OF SPIN looked to have needed his last run and he is quickly back on turf. He is prepping for bigger races and this should be a good test.

5 MARCHINGONTOGETHER and 7 STREAM AHEAD are talented as well. The former ran a cracker in his first try at Turffontein-should be a big threat. Stream Ahead is tested over the trip.