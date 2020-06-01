South African racing also restarting today

South African racing will also resume today, after being given the all-clear from the Government on Thursday.

This follows the decision to reduce the status of the Covid-19 lockdown from Level 4 to Level 3, which allows for the opening of non-contact sports.

The first meeting will be a 10-race programme on the Greyville Polytrack in Durban.

The meeting tomorrow will be at the Vaal on the Highveld, followed by Kenilworth in Cape Town on Wednesday, Vaal again on Thursday and at Fairview in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

On Saturday, Turffontein will host three feature races from Champions Day originally scheduled for April 4 - the Grade 1 South Africa Derby over 2,450m, the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1,600m and the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2,450m.

On Sunday, the Grade 2 Independent On Sunday Drill Hall Stakes over 1,400m and the Grade 2 WSB Guineas and WSB Fillies Guineas, both over 1,600m, will be held at the Greyville turf track.

The National Horseracing Authority has stressed that all meetings will be run behind closed doors.

Field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners, but 14 runners are allowed for Pattern races. Jockeys and horses are not allowed to move between regions.

South Africa has not raced since the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its racing was a regular feature in Singapore with the simulcast of the races to the Republic.