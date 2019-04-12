Southern Legend back for Kranji Mile

Only four overseas entries, all from Asia's racing powerhouse Hong Kong, were received at the close of the first nominations for the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on Wednesday.

Trainer Caspar Fownes' inaugural Kranji Mile victor Southern Legend will be back to defend his title on May 25, along with stablemate Rise High.

The other two Hong Kong nominations are Singapore Sling, prepared by Tony Millard, and Pingwu Spark, who is trained by Benno Yung.

The highest rated among the four Hong Kong entries, Southern Legend has not won again since his Kranji triumph in May last year. But he has often been placed in Sha Tin feature races.

He just contested the Grade 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m at Meydan, running a creditable sixth to Japanese champion mare Almond Eye.

Last Sunday's Group 2 Chairman's Trophy winner Debt Collector spearheads 17 entries from Singapore.