Southern Song gonna be a hit

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(3) TWIN TURBO is sporting blinkers and should be involved in the finish.

(1) TECHNO SAVVY is doing better and could get into the fight for honours.

(2) SERGEI is on the up. The extra distance should pose no problem.

Stable companion (4) BALL ROLLING should not be far behind. Must be considered.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) ROZARA found no support on debut but gave plenty of cheek to finish second. She could go one better.

(3) HOLLYWOODBOUND was placed in both starts. She should be in the shake-up.

Watch newcomers, especially (6) QUEST FROM AFAR, (2) BATHING BEAUTY and (1) ANGRY ALLY.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) STAR OF THE WEST was not disgraced in both starts. The form has been franked.

(6) FLOREANA ISLAND did well on debut when not supported. She should make her presence felt.

(2) MODERN MAGICIAN attracted money on debut but tired late. He will come on.

(3) PARTNER IN CRIME pulled up fatigued on debut after giving some cheek. Consider.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(8) MAPLE SUGAR has been costly to follow but could get it right on her fourth start.

Biggest threat should be (1) TRYING TIMES, who could make a winning break.

(2) IMITATION GAME, (3) VALENCIA, (5) BONDI BOY and (4) CULTURED PEARL are looking for the minor money.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(3) GEE FOR GO went wrong in her last three runs. But, if her problems are sorted out, she could return to winning ways.

(4) ECSTATIC GREEN needed her last outing. She will come on lengths.

(5) GAIAN GLORY is starting to improve again.

Stable companion (2) FROSTED STEEL races fresh and should get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) WILLOW EXPRESS was a gutsy winner on debut as a gelding. He could score again.

Stablemate (8) BOWIE is having his peak run. Chance.

Ex-Cape Town gelding (2) HERODOTUS is holding form.

(3) BARTHOLDI found problems in his last start. He could make a race of it.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(11) SOUTHERN SONG has had the benefit of two runs. She should enjoy the extra distance and rates as the one to beat.

(4) AMBERGLO STAR has been threatening but this is her 24th attempt to escape the maiden ranks.

She was just ahead of (3) WOMAN OF GRACE, who could make up the deficit.

(2) DANCING ARABIAN will try to lead throughout from pole position.