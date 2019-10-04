Sovereign Secret can go one better

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(14) WALLAA got going late when a close third on debut and will relish the extra distance.

(3) GUNNER RUNNER has run close-up in all four starts and could get his just reward.

(4) ROCK MANOR hasn't been far off to date and should again run well.

Stablemate (5) UNTAMED TIGER has drawn better.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(9) PETERSHAM was backed at long odds when not disgraced over this trip last start.

He was a length ahead of (3) KELLAN'S COMET who has drawn better.

(13) SPERO OPTIMA wasn't far back on debut but will come on heaps over this longer distance.

(11) MASTER DANIEL is improving and could get into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(3) QUINTAY looked a winner-in-waiting after consecutive seconds early in his career before disappointing over further. He was not disgraced in a hot maiden when reverting to a sprint last start and could make amends if building on that.

(7) COUNT JACK and (8) FREEDOM OF SPEECH ran promisingly on debut over track and trip and, together with (6) CAMP DAVID, should improve to pose a threat.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) FLICHITY BY FARR (new yard) and stablemate (2) PRETTY BORDER come off good efforts in KZN feature races recently but have big weights and could be prepping for bigger things.

(5) EMILY HOBHOUSE needed her last outing and the extra 1.5kg off her back could give her the advantage.

(8) JACKO BOY meets stronger now but is racing fit and gets chunks of weight. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(10) SOVEREIGN SECRET was second to a speedy newcomer over the track and trip last start and, with natural improvement, could go one better.

(3) ALL ABOUT SOPHIA was further back after overcoming a wide draw and will make her presence felt from an inside gate.

(7) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC and returning (2) AYE AYE should have more to offer and could earn, too.

Watch betting on well-bred newcomer (8) PEACE FLOWER.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) PERFECT LIGHT has won once and been close-up in her other three starts.

(1) SAMMI MOOSA was not striding out last time out but is honest and could get into the money.

(5) ITSMYDARLIN is back on track and expect another good effort.

(3) GREEN DRAGON showed vast improvement last time out but needs to confirm.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) VELD FLOWER may have needed her last outing, so should strip fitter and could make amends.

(1) FOXY LADY and (14) ROCAMADOUR improved when stepping up to this trip last start and should have more to offer but are drawn wide.

(4) CROSS COURT has been getting closer with each start and the extra journey is ideal.

(2) FYNBOS and (5) EVENING SONG are also capable of getting a look-in.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) TOKYO DRIFT finished just in front of (5) PIDGEON ROCK who performed well in his post-maiden with (4) BRIGTNUMBERTEN further behind.

He then finished seven lengths behind (2) BARON RODNEY (4.5kg worse off) and should go closer.

(3) LAZARUS TREE sports blinkers which will sharpen him up over the shorter trip.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Well-bred (1) FLAME TREE was impressive when winning on debut and is open to any amount of improvement. Subsequent winners from that form only strengthen her case to remain undefeated.

Fellow debut scorer (8) TEMPLETON is another likely to improve after a promising debut success, so must be respected.

(10) KELPIE and (11) FLATWARE are on the up too and can stake a claim.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

Bang-in-form (8) VISTULA takes on a year younger (13) GIN FIZZ who receives 7.5kg. The latter needed her run badly and, if this is not too soon after, could come out tops.

(14) SIDONIE paralysed her field on debut but tackles the best around.

Stable companion (12) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is on the up and could get into the mix.

(6) GREEN TOP needed her last run.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(10) CANE LIME 'N SODA is on the up and could be hard to beat with 53kg.

Progressive (1) CAT DADDY arrives in good form from KZN and will be competitive if not in need of the run after gelding.

(2) SWIFT SURPRISE caught the eye over the shorter trip on his comeback last start and will also have more to offer.

(3) VIKRAM bounced back to winning ways last time out and along with (8) GREEN ARCHER could play a role.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(4) BUFFALO BILL CODY is better than his last run and is the one to watch. He returns from a rest and has a wide draw to overcome.

(3) ZOUAVES is unbeaten this course and distance and could make it No. 4.

(6) PRINCE OF KAHAL is fit and in form.

He should keep (9) ANGEL'S POWER at bay.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) FRONT AND CENTRE drew a blank during Champions Season but was plagued by wide draws, so lost nothing in defeat. She's an entirely different proposition in the Western Cape and on best form will take a power of beating on these terms.

(2) FREEDOM CHARTER is weighted to stake a claim but a bigger threat is likely to come from frontrunner (6) HELEN'S IDEAL, (8) SHAMROCK WIND and (7) STAR FIGHTER.

RACE 14 (1,450M)

(7) WAY OF THE WORLD sports blinkers now over a preferred trip and could go all the way.

(2) SALLY CALLED finished in front of (9) OCEANIA last time out and should confirm.

The latter beat (6) KIRKCONNEL LASS before that but it could go either way.

(5) JUST KIDDING ran behind (4) JETORIO recently but is a lot better than that.