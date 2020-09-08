Racing

Spare a thought for See

Spare a thought for See
Joseph See, then an apprentice, steering Excavator to beat all but Gingerbread Man (Vlad Duric) in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint in 2011. PHOTO: STC

Lesser-known rider comes frustratingly close to winning Derby on $453 outsider

Sep 08, 2020 06:00 am

While the spotlight shone on champion jockey Vlad Duric for Saturday's Singapore Derby victory, spare a thought for the runner-up Elite Incredible's rider, Joseph See.

It was the lesser-known jockey's first Group 1 ride and he certainly went frustratingly close, going down by a neck to Top Knight at the shadows of the winning post in the 1,800m Kranji classic.

"It happened so fast, and the next thing I know, we ran second. My horse gave his all, but unfortunately, we got caught on the line," said a dejected See.

It didn't dawn on him until he was cantering back to the scales that it was the same man who denied him of a feature-race win in 2011 - in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m. He was then an apprentice.

"I couldn't believe that Vlad has beaten me again in a big race. He beat me on Gingerbread Man in one of the 3YO series races some time back. I ran a close second on Excavator."

Just a week earlier, See thought he would be watching the glamour race from the jockeys' room, just like he has been doing when most Singapore feature races roll around. But a phone call from trainer Cliff Brown suddenly gave him an "incredible" chance.

Duric, ZX Tan suspended
Racing

Duric, ZX Tan suspended

Related Stories

Clements claims unique treble

Cyber Law to make amends in Race 4

Top Knight rules the Singapore Derby

"When Cliff Brown rang me to give me the ride, I was already in shock - not because he doesn't give me rides; he actually does. But it's more because I never thought I would get a Derby ride, even if I know we are getting our chances now there are fewer jockeys in Singapore," said the 37-year-old Singaporean, who has ridden just two winners this year.

"I checked Elite Incredible's last run and I saw he didn't do too well. I was just thankful for a ride in the Derby, my first-ever, and I thought his barrier one might give us a small chance."

After enjoying a ground-saving run on the rails, Elite Incredible came eye-balling leader Minister at the 800m mark and poked ahead 400m out.

Kranji held its breath for a few seconds. The second least-backed runner at $453 was only a couple of hundred metres away from an unbelievable crowning moment for both horse and rider. But it wasn't to be. Duric masterfully brought Top Knight to beat him by a mere neck.

Many patted See for a great ride, including Brown. But See said the heartbreak of coming so near and yet so far from a race like the Singapore Derby will give him a few sleepless nights.

"Everything went to plan, but I was just unlucky at the line. I won't be able to sleep for a while," he said. "When the other horses opened out, we got a clear run on the inside.

"I decided to tackle Minister early as I knew he was one of the horses to beat. I also knew my horse can stay and I could make it a staying test. I didn't want him to go early, though, just save him for as long as I could.

"At the top of the straight, my horse was travelling so well and we hit the front. For a second, I thought I could be riding the winner here.

"But I was always mindful of Top Knight. When I looked from the corner of my right eye, I could see a light blue flash coming."

In horseracing, nobody talks about seconds. But it certainly gave See a big thrill.

"The Derby is one race I wouldn't really want to watch again," he said. "But I've still got a few years of riding ahead of me. Hopefully, I won't have to wait for a long time to get another chance in a big race like the Derby."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING