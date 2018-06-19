Special King rules again

Special King beat Dutrow by a nose at his last start but lost the race on objection.

But, on Sunday, the hot favourite made it all up despite jumping from the widest barrier to land the $80,000 Class 3 race over Polytrack 1,100m in style.

The Magnus colt jumped on terms to be quickly positioned handily by leading apprentice jockey Troy See before racing past Dream Comes True (Olivier Placais) towards a solid 3/4-length win - his third in 10 starts.

Winning trainer Alwin Tan described Special King as a "genuine horse" who was still learning his craft.

"He lost his last race on objection. So we're very happy with today's result," said the Singaporean handler. "Troy did a good job on him. We saw the handicaps and we were a bit worried about Dream Comes True, so we took a seat behind him and it's worked out great.

"I don't race him frequently as his body weight keeps going up and down, but he's a very easy horse to ride and is very consistent."

See, who was at his maiden ride aboard the three-year-old, said he faced some steering issues in the straight, but the $8 favourite's raw talent saw him safe over the line.

"Things didn't quite go to plan. He was also laying in in the straight, but I had Plan B," said See, who maintains a four-win cushion on reigning champion apprentice jockey Wong Chin Chuen after the latter saluted earlier aboard Burkaan (16 versus 12 wins). "Luckily, he kicked home strongly. Or else, I would have pulled Plan C out."