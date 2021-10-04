Special Ops rejuvenated

Jockey Danny Beasley steering Special Ops to beat First Bowl in Saturday's $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The blinkers and the drop to the Polytrack sprints have turned Special Ops around.

Trainer Jason Ong did enjoy a couple of wins over 1,600m and several seconds with the horse owned by his father, Ong Boon Hin, of former Horse of the Year War Affair fame.

But when Special Ops was stepped up in distance in the hope of running him in the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m, he fell short of expectations.

He flopped in his attempt over the Derby trip to earn some rating points. He could only finish ninth as the $15 favourite.

But since jockey Danny Beasley recommended the blinkers, the horse has two wins, a second and a third with the gear - all over the Poly sprints.

On Saturday, Special Ops justified the $9 favourite's tag with a resounding victory in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

He came from worse than midfield to beat FirstBowl by 11/2 lengths in 1min 11.09sec.

"From Day 1, we knew this horse had some sort of ability. When he first came, he struck me as a horse that needed a bit of ground," said Ong.

"When Dan told me to put blinkers after one run this year, he became so sharp, and ran very well over shorter trips.

"But, at some stage, I think he can go over further again. I'll look at the programme. The distance he can handle will depend on the races available."

Ong said he is still learning about this horse.

"The good thing is he's progressive and versatile," he added.

"And, today, Dan is such an experienced jockey I don't have to tell him how to ride the horse. He also galloped him this week.

"I don't know what it is, but Dan has had a lot of luck with Warplan Racing since War Affair. I just leave it to him."

Beasley won the Panasonic Kranji Mile and the Raffles Cup, both Group 1 features, on former Horse of the Year War Affair.

With his smart record of four wins and eight placings from 18 starts, Special Ops has amassed about $185,000 for Special Ops Stable, an offshoot of Warplan Racing Stable.