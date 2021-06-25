Special Ops should accomplish mission

Trainer Jason Ong can have a good day at Kranji on Sunday.

Special Ops is a horse self-declared "small-time" trainer Jason Ong has plenty of time for among his string of about 30.

After all, the 33-year-old Singaporean has viewed the four-year-old Australian-bred as his Singapore Derby prospect. But he lamented that time has probably run out after his charge finished second last start on June 5.

He had hoped a victory in the Class 4 race over 1,600m would provide his bay gelding a rating hike to boost his chances to qualify for the Group 1 feature over 1,800m on July 25.

Under 1kg-claiming jockey Joseph See, Special Ops plugged on gallantly but Relentless maintained a strong gallop to win by a neat length in 1min 36.35sec.

Ong reckoned his charge would have won easily if the race had been over 1,800m.

Well, 1,800m in another Class 4 race is what Special Ops is getting in Race 3 at Kranji on Sunday afternoon (1pm).

Looking at the field, it is not stronger than his last assignment. In fact, it looks weaker. That being the case, Special Ops gets my vote as the day's best bet.

The son of Reset and Night Train has proven to be a genuine thoroughbred. He finished out of the first four only twice from 12 starts.

Both his wins were over 1,600m and it is evident he stays on breeding.

One of his five seconds was over Sunday's distance on Jan 23, when he went down by a length to Royal Pavilion.

He was a trifle unlucky in that race. He would definitely have gone closer, if not win, if he was not held up during the race.

He ran another top staying race at his subsequent start on Feb 13. He finished fourth over 2,000m, beaten by only a length behind the winner Mustengo.

After tracking the leader, he hit the front in the straight but was overtaken close home.

Since then, he has built up his stamina which he should put to good effect on Sunday.

Besides Special Ops, Ong can have a good day with luck.

Four of his five other entries also have top chances. They are Loving Babe (Race 1), Hosayliao (Race 5), Bruce Alnaughty (Race (Race 6) and Ricvelo (Race 7).

Loving Babe is a last-start winner, while Hosayliao, Bruce Alnaughty and Ricvelo finished second or third last time.