Specially Selected for the job

Gavin Lerena, the jockey of Specially Selected in Race 2.

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(3) DANCE LESSON was runner-up in both starts and should be hard to peg back.

(5) EASTERN BELLE needs to find over three lengths with Dance Lesson and is also 1kg worse off.

Watch first-timers, especially (4) BIG BURN and (10) SKATING ON ICE.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(11) SPECIALLY SELECTED, the mount of Gavin Lerena, was runner-up in both starts. He could be third-time lucky.

(8) KUUMA has been in the money in all five starts. He should improve those stats.

(2) MY TRUE NORTH was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

Watch the newcomers, especially (10) MUFASA.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(2) DON'T LOOK BACK has been rejuvenated since racing in Gauteng. He should contest the finish again.

(3) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE appears to be returning to his best. He could get into the fight for honours for being 1kg better off with Don't Look Back.

(4) NARTJIE is difficult to assess. He is bred to stay all day and needed his last run. He could outrun them late.

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY, (6) SUNSHINE SILK and (5) CATEGORY FOUR could fight out to be in the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

The ultra-consistent (4) WAY OF THE WORLD could make it four on the trot.

But (8) GAIAN GLORY (1kg better off for about 11/2 lengths) and (2) WYLIE WENCH (2.5kg better off for one length) should make a race of it to make the race interesting.

(1) SENTBYDESTINY comes off a break. She has ability and could win fresh.

(7) SPICE MARKET has a 4kg claim.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) SMORGASBORD is top class and bred to see out the distance. He was beaten by the highly fancied Sheila, who outpaced him but he was reported to be coughing.

His only danger is (4) RAIN IN HOLLAND, who has proven stamina and could make a determined challenge.

The rest of the field are looking for minor money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) MARIGOLD HOTEL is improving with racing. The track should suit her ideally.

(1) ETERNITY RING is on the up, but (2) FOLLOW ME and (3) FREED FROM DESIRE should be on top of her on collateral form.

(7) DESERT MIRACLE finished runner-up in both her starts and will relish the distance.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) RUNNING BRAVE's last run must be ignored. She should run a lot better.

(3) CHIJMES finished about 11/2 lengths behind (1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS but the 2kg difference could reverse the form.

(8) BINGWA will be out to test his three-year-old form and must be respected.

(4) SHANGO has a serious chance if he reproduces his top form.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) LADY OF STEEL sports blinkers now. If they have no adverse effect, she could resume winning ways.

(2) APPROACH CONTROL always gives his best and could get into the reckoning.

Stable companions (3) WONDERWALL and (5) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT should not be far behind him on recent form.