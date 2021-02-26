Speedster Sure Will Do the winning act

Two-time all-the-way winner Sure Will Do looks hard to catch.

Sure Will Do is as honest as they come. His record bears testimony.

Back from a short rest after his last run 21/2 months ago, the Stephen Gray-trained and Elaine Chen-owned four-year-old is set to greet the judge again in the last of 10 races tomorrow.

His consistency and fitness should stand him in good stead in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 1,000m scurry on the Polytrack. A jump-and-run type, drawing Gate 1 is probably the best advantage he has over his 11 rivals.

He should give two-time champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok Wei Hoong his first winner, after his return from over a month of compassionate leave to be with his gravely ill grandfather until he died in his native Ipoh.

After all, he is the best of Kok's eight rides. He knows the horse like the back of his hand. He has partnered the horse in all his three starts for two wins and a third.

In all three races, the strapping bay gelding showed abundant speed to set a merry chase.

He beat Miej by 23/4 lengths first-up in a smart 1min 10.89sec over the 1,200m on turf against Open Maiden rivals.

This was followed by a similar-margin victory over Day Approach - but in a quicker time, 1min 09.92sec, on Nov 21 against Novice opposition.

Although he was beaten as an $8 favourite last start on Dec 12, he was not disgraced by running a 11/4-length third behind Champagne Finale over the same track and distance in Class 4 Div 1.

If you need to find excuses for that expensive defeat, you could say he raced a bit too extravagantly that day. He burned a lot more petrol too early.

Another excuse was the race was run in driving rain. Perhaps the first two horses took it slightly better than him.

Well, one might argue that it will be the New Zealand-bred's first race on the Polytrack tomorrow. But, do remember, he won all his three trials on the Poly before he scored first-up.

My main concern is that one or two horses might charge up to dispute the lead with him. This might perk him up and the leaders kill themselves.

If this is the case, it will suit a finisher and one fits the fill - trainer Mark Walker's Man Of Mystery, who impressed with his winning gallop on Tuesday.