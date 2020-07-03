Speedy mare ready

Gingerella, the speedy daughter of former Kranji glamour galloper Gingerbread Man, looks set to return to the races soon, after sitting out the Covid-19 pandemic-enforced break.

Now trained by Jason Ong, who has taken over from leading trainer Michael Clements, the five-year-old won her 1,000m veterinary test with aplomb at Kranji yesterday afternoon.

Lining up in the third of 12 trials with apprentice jockey N Zyrul astride, the Australian-bred flew the gates and led by two lengths from a bunch.

She was kept on a good hold and, when Strap Marks closed in at the 200m point, she kicked again when shaken up by Zyrul. She won by more than two lengths in 1min 02.32sec.

"Yes, I suspected it was a slow time. She was well held throughout and did that real easy. It looks like we are going on the right track.This is her first preparation with me, so I'm still learning about her," said Ong.

"She does have some issues when I got her, so hopefully, that's behind her now, and I will assess her over the next few days. If she pulls up well, we will go according to plan towards the July 26th Class 2 race."

From 10 starts, Gingerella chalked up four wins with her abundant speed, including a hat-trick from her first three outings. She was second twice.

She last raced in a Class 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m on April 3, the final race day at Kranji before Singapore racing was suspended to stem the spike of the coronavirus cases.

She did not lead in that race. She travelled midfield and faded away to finish ninth to Skywalk, who was nabbed on the line by Safeer in his trial yesterday.

French jockey Louis-Phillip Beuzelin reported that she did not travel comfortably throughout the race. It was later found that she returned lame off-fore.

The break seems to have done her a world of good. Watch her.