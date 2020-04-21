S'pore Gold Cup-winning NZ jockey Bosson mulls move to Australia

Top New Zealand jockey Opie Bosson, known to Kranji racegoers for his Group 1 win in the 2007 Singapore Gold Cup on Recast and the 2010 Emirates Singapore Derby on Race Ahead, is considering setting up base in Sydney, Australia.

This, after he became the leading Group 1 rider at the recently concluded Sydney autumn carnival. Racing in his nativeland is still on shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barring Tasmania, racing in Australia is still on but behind closed doors.

Bosson ruled the Sydney autumn carnival with his four elite victories aboard Probabeel in the Surround Stakes, Te Akau Shark in the Chipping Norton Stakes, Quick Thinker in the Australian Derby and, just last Saturday, Tofane in the All Aged Stakes.

He is returning to New Zealand today and will discuss with his wife Emily whether to move his family to Australia next month.

He told Australian media over the weekend that the way New Zealand racing is going, the best option might be to relocate to Australia.

"It just makes sense with the prizemoney in Sydney," he said.

Bosson discussed with the stewards on Saturday what he would need for a clearance to ride in Australia again.

The rider said he also has to have a good chat with his family about things and a lot will depend upon what is happening in New Zealand.

He added that the move to Australia "is something that we have to look into but nothing has been set in stone and there are a lot of factors to consider".

Bosson's first visit to Singapore was in 1998, when he was still an apprentice jockey, riding for former trainer Bernard Ang at Bukit Timah.

When he returned to Singapore in 2000, racing was already at Kranji.

He last rode in Singapore in 2012 and won the Group 2 Stewards' Cup aboard Gingerbread Man.