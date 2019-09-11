Spring Breeze looks better than the boys

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) ODE is a well-bred Oratorio filly that showed potential in her trial.

(14) PRINCESS PLATINUM is a Dynasty filly who has also been showing lots of speed.

(1) MYSTIC DREAMER, (2) KATIE'S TREASURE, (4) ASTUTE VISION and (5) DUNE DANCE have shown enough. Must be considered for those quartet bets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) AUGUST RED should relish the straight sprint and could win this.

(5) DUKE OF YORK has since run and run well at this venue, so has that advantage.

(2) WE LIGHT THE FIRE has bags of experience - could get away.

(8) INTERSTATE and (10) MURPHY'S STATION can show more.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) BROOKLYN was running on at his race debut. He is going about it the right way but has drawn wide on his turf debut.

(9) LIGHTNING PARCADOR ran a good trial and is bred for this and more. He can only improve but he, too, hasn't drawn well.

(3) DUTCH ALLEY had excuses last time.

(14) TWICE GOLDEN and (4) SWAGGER JAGGER can get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) CALL ME TONIGHT should have every chance on current form but needs to show on the turf. Will be looking vor improvement.

(6) KILVINGTON is ready to win after having run seconds. Has a wide draw now.

(15) WELAKAPELA is a youngster that improved last time and could relish the trip but has drawn worst.

(9) SUCH A RUSH has been flying up. Open.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) GOLIATH HERON has run two nice races in his last three outings. He has the ability to win good events and this could be the start.

(1) SAND AND SEA is a past Grade 1 winner here and has also run well in the West Cape. This could be a bit short though.

(7) ISCA was most unlucky last and could get his way here.

(4) ON THAT BOULEVARD has a say.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) SPRING BREEZE looked dangerous against the boys here last time. She can improve on that and go on to win this one.

(2) STARLIGHT has been doing well over the minimum trip and should go even better back over the 1,200m trip.

(1) ANGEL BOUQUET has improved with each race before rest. She may have improved and has a 4kg claim.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(7) DANCING FEATHER impressed last time and could be on the up. If she can bring the Poly form to turf, she will be hard to beat.

(8) SILVER PRANCER caught the eye in her last race. It was after rest and she can improve further.

(1) ARIZONA SUNSET ran a nice race here recently and rates a big danger. More can get into it.

RACE 8 (1,750M)

(7) MIGHTY SMART ran a cracker here last time and the horse that beat him has run very well since. He looks to be going about things the right way and can score.

(1) WILLIAM HENLEY tries the track. He has run well in this province and and a win would be deserving.

(11) ICE BARON could be anything at this trip.

(3) FIRE ISLAND and (2) MANA SANTANA have claims.