Sprint trip suits Erturul

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ERTURUL has shown pace with blinkers over further and could have more to offer stepping back in trip.

(2) GALLIC GIRL finished in the money in her last two starts over this trip and could make her presence felt.

(3) PRINCESS SANTO was third over track and trip last time behind a winning debutante and should be involved again.

(7) GOLDEN TRIP finished two lengths adrift of that rival on her introduction. Should come on for the experience, so could turn the tables.

(5) CHELSEA RIVER improved with a run under her belt and could have a say in the finish with further progress expected.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) SAFE RETURN is only one of two with racing experience. He is a standout after an eye-catching debut second over track and trip behind a well-fancied and experienced winner.

(1) AUGUSTA GREEN and (7) TSAR PETER are of interest but riding arrangements suggest stable companions (8) WHAT A BOLT and (9) YOU KNOW WHO are preferred.

(2) CAPTAIN PERSIA and (6) SIR TALLIN are others to keep an eye on. Can be considered for those tierce and quartet bets.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) EUROPEANA makes most appeal of the trio to have raced. She should fare best of those with experience, if building on the promise of her fast-finishing third on debut over track and trip.

(12) ZAMBAQ and the well-bred (4) FLY BETTER could challenge for honours if not too green.

(7) LIVE MY LIFE and (9) MOUNIA represent raiding trainers and they could topple the favourites. Watch the betting.

(5) KAILENE showed pace on debut and could improve to earn a cheque.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FORGETFUL GIRL has been threatening to shed her maiden tag, notably in her last three starts all over course and distance. She's likely to make another bold bid.

(10) ADDERBURY LAKE has shown promise in both starts up the straight and, on the evidence of those sprints with natural improvement expected, should have more to offer.

(11) PRETTY BETTY ought to have improved for that last-start experience, so could fight it out if overcoming the widest draw.

(2) OUR WORLD is distance suited and should give a better account reverting to this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) SUPERIOR LEADER was backed, led and only outrun late in a competitive 1,600m maiden on Met Day. He's likely to be ridden forward from a wide draw and is expected to feature prominently.

(11) DOLLAR BRAND has had more chances than these rivals and is racing in good form, so could pose a threat.

(8) CHURCHHAVEN (tongue-tie) and recently gelded stablemate (9) DIVERGENT are better than disappointing recent efforts suggest and could bounce back to form. Good for quartet players.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) KITTY CAT CHAT has made an impressive start to her career, winning both starts in the manner of a smart sort. With improvement expected, she could be hard to beat.

(3) CARIBBEAN SUNSET was rewarded for consistency when making a winning start for her new yard last time and could build on that to pose the biggest threat.

(6) AYE AYE and (2) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE have a bit to find on that form but could get into the picture. They are quite definitely candidates for those novelty bets.

(5) GAYLEACTIC STAR is a dual course-and-distance winner and is more than capable of making her presence felt.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(9) FYNBOS was dropped out from a wide draw before running on well to finish second to a progressive 3YO over track and trip last time. Should play a role with a repeat of that effort.

(4) MARINA has a bit to find on that form but was hampered at a crucial stage and may well have finished closer, so could improve.

(2) JACQUELINE and (3) MISS SMARTY PANTS both acquitted themselves well in a similar contest over course and distance last start. Off lower marks, should be competitive again.