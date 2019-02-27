Stage all set for Elite Conquest

The Lee Freedman-trained newcomer Elite Conquest showing his qualities at his official race trial on Feb 4.

It was a week after the Lunar New Year and they were flushed with loose change from all those "red packets".

So when the fields were released , they and their racing "kakis" spent that Wednesday afternoon mapping their strategy for their assault on the betting windows on the coming Friday night.

Actually it was a no-brainer. They knew where they were going to plonk their money. On the nose of a horse named Elite Conquest, that's where!

Then, on the morning of Feb 15, their well-laid plans went down the drain.

Elite Conquest was a stewards' scratching and would not make his local debut.

Well, the Kranji punter being the Kranji punter looked elsewhere and the show went on.

We learnt later that Elite Conquest had been given a wrong rating. On the belief that he arrived in September as year as a four-year-old with no previous wins, he was rated 60.

On the contrary, the horse had a sterling overseas record, having won five races in Canada.

It was a genuine "human error" and Elite Conquest was given a new rating of 76.

Well, all that's settled and, come Sunday, the Lee Freedman runner will take his rightful place in his rightful race and, all things considered, he should rightfully get his first victory.

As a preview of what could unfold in that 1,000m dash, Elite Conquest turned in an impeccable report card when working up a storm on the training track yesterday morning.

Ridden by Daniel Moor, the now five-year-old entire ran the 600m in 40sec - looking fit as a fiddle on pulling up.

So, can he win "on debut"? I don't see why not. Elite Conquest is rather special. He has been here long enough and should be used to the weather, the surroundings and, most important, the ways of racing.

He has been to the trials twice and, on both occasions, he whipped his rivals. Indeed, that last one earlier this month one for the ages.

With Moor's feet planted firmly in the irons, he settled back last on jumping and was content to let the pack go. He made his move at the 600m and, when they turned for the run home, he had found a split between runners. At that point it was, basically, "game over", winning it by four lengths.

Elite Conquest does look a standout on Sunday and, if you're still not convinced, here's some food for thought. It was in May last year that he won a 1,207m race in Canada, clocking 1:08.36sec for the trip.

GRAND KOONTA

Anyway, to build the "pot" for that plunge on Elite Conquest, you might want to consider wagering on Grand Koonta in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m.

The Irish-bred was another smart performer on the training track, running the 600m in 38.8sec. Moor was in the saddle.

A handsome grey by Dark Angel, Grand Koonta impressed on debut, coming off a midfield spot to run second to $7 "sure thing" Ararat Lady. The winning margin was a length.

That race done and dusted, trainer James Peters should have this expensive import by the China Horse Club Stable ticking over nicely for his assignment on Friday. Make him one of your better bets for the night. He certainly looks up to the task.