Stage all set for Elite Conquest
Freedman-trained youngster impresses at morning trackwork
It was a week after the Lunar New Year and they were flushed with loose change from all those "red packets".
So when the fields were released , they and their racing "kakis" spent that Wednesday afternoon mapping their strategy for their assault on the betting windows on the coming Friday night.
Actually it was a no-brainer. They knew where they were going to plonk their money. On the nose of a horse named Elite Conquest, that's where!
Then, on the morning of Feb 15, their well-laid plans went down the drain.
Elite Conquest was a stewards' scratching and would not make his local debut.
Well, the Kranji punter being the Kranji punter looked elsewhere and the show went on.
We learnt later that Elite Conquest had been given a wrong rating. On the belief that he arrived in September as year as a four-year-old with no previous wins, he was rated 60.
On the contrary, the horse had a sterling overseas record, having won five races in Canada.
It was a genuine "human error" and Elite Conquest was given a new rating of 76.
Well, all that's settled and, come Sunday, the Lee Freedman runner will take his rightful place in his rightful race and, all things considered, he should rightfully get his first victory.
As a preview of what could unfold in that 1,000m dash, Elite Conquest turned in an impeccable report card when working up a storm on the training track yesterday morning.
Ridden by Daniel Moor, the now five-year-old entire ran the 600m in 40sec - looking fit as a fiddle on pulling up.
So, can he win "on debut"? I don't see why not. Elite Conquest is rather special. He has been here long enough and should be used to the weather, the surroundings and, most important, the ways of racing.
He has been to the trials twice and, on both occasions, he whipped his rivals. Indeed, that last one earlier this month one for the ages.
With Moor's feet planted firmly in the irons, he settled back last on jumping and was content to let the pack go. He made his move at the 600m and, when they turned for the run home, he had found a split between runners. At that point it was, basically, "game over", winning it by four lengths.
Elite Conquest does look a standout on Sunday and, if you're still not convinced, here's some food for thought. It was in May last year that he won a 1,207m race in Canada, clocking 1:08.36sec for the trip.
GRAND KOONTA
Anyway, to build the "pot" for that plunge on Elite Conquest, you might want to consider wagering on Grand Koonta in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m.
The Irish-bred was another smart performer on the training track, running the 600m in 38.8sec. Moor was in the saddle.
A handsome grey by Dark Angel, Grand Koonta impressed on debut, coming off a midfield spot to run second to $7 "sure thing" Ararat Lady. The winning margin was a length.
That race done and dusted, trainer James Peters should have this expensive import by the China Horse Club Stable ticking over nicely for his assignment on Friday. Make him one of your better bets for the night. He certainly looks up to the task.
Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600m:
Absolute Miracle * 37.3. Moritz Eclipse pace work. Sun Marshal * 38.9. Black Jade * 38.5. Refresh 42.2. Super Dynasty * 38.3.
Monday: Glasgow * 36.1. Gold City * 38.6. Lim's Revent 36.1. Sacred Magic 35.4. King's Speech * 39.2. Sportscaster 35.9. Zac Ace 37.1. Our Pinnacle *
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m:
Eastiger * (V Duric) 38.1. Grand Koonta * (D Moor) 38.8. Crazy Dreams 39.2. Lucky Tiger 39.5. In Bocca Al Lupo 38.7.
Monday: Justice Glory 38.4. Cambridge * 37.1.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1200m:
Salvador pacwe work. Xiong Fong 36.7.
Dreamweaver 40.8. My Friends * 35.5.
Super Talent (B Woodworth) 41.4. Mystic Pride (B Thompson) 44.2. Parador 39.1. Ares (I Saifudin) 39.5.
Monday: Lim's Reform (MM Firdaus) 38.4. Loving You * 41.2. Kranji Gold 37.1. One Kinabalu 35.4.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,100m:
Thunderstruck (M Kellady) 38.4. Uncle Lucky (TH Koh) 40.8. Pacific Ocean * (Z Zuriman) 43.1. Host The Nation 39.1. Lucky Master (S John) 36.8. Secret Squirrel 39.2.
High Street 41.8. Rich Fortune * 41. Tavito * canter/39.8.
Monday: The Golden Goat 38.1.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600m:
Cognitive Intact 43.2. Holy Grail (Koh) 38.4.
Roan Ranger 37.7. Southern Glory 39.5. The One 41.6. Muscle Beach 36.2. Pacific Mystical * (John) 36.5. Tigress (R Iskandar) 36.7. Avengers Hero 36.2. Shenbao 38.8.
Monday: Yulong Holy Flying 36.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600m:
Sugartime Jazz (John) 40.2. Sonoran pace work. Relic Warrior 37.1. Military Alliance (M Ewe) canter/38.4. Zahir (Koh) 37.2. Walters Bay (I Azhar) canter/39.5.
Monday: Mont Choisy * (T Krisna) 40.2. Call It 37.9. Powerful As Wind 35.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m:
Alwrich 36.5. Perfect Commando 41.4. Joyous (Koh) 43.2. Speed Up (Woodworth) 43.3. Dontlookdownonme 42.2.
Monday: Lucky Enough (Moor) 39.1. Queen Of Queens 35.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:
Galvarino * 37.2. Bell Air (Saifudin) 36.7. Archie 37.9.D'Great Journey (Ewe) 42.2. D'Great Sun 41.7. Lim's Craft pace work. Lim's Passion pace work. Winning Legend 39.1. Caribbean Lady (John) 38.7. Gifted Heart (Azhar) 36.3.
Monday: Golden Years 36.6. Hugo * 39.7.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
KRANJI STAKES C (1) - 1,000m:
Yulong Xiongyin 38.8. Invincible Ryker pace work. Sun Dream * (T Rehaizat) 36.2. Pole Paradise 41.1. Reach For The Sun * (Rehaizat) 36.1. Siam Vipasiri * 36.2. Lim's Dashing 42.2. Awesome * 41.6. Golden Flame * (WS Chan) 38.
KRANJI STAKES C (2) - 1,000m:
Wonderful (Y Salim) 37.7. Elite Conquest * (D Moor) 40. Mr Luck 37.7. Biraz (CS Chan) pace work. Wolf Warrior * (S Noh) 42.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m:
Irving Lipschitz * (Moor) 39.1. Yulong Sheng Long canter/40.1. One Force * (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.1. Basilisk * 35.6. Gratus canter/39.4. Waialae * 38.2. Alamak * 38.3.
CLASS 4 - 1,100m:
Justice First 37.1. Northern Sun * 36.2. Sun Princeps * (V Duric) 37. Satellite Winner (TH Koh) 36.8. Fire Away * 37.8. Dazzle Gold 38.6.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400m:
Come And Take All * (Z Zuriman) 35.5. Really Capable * 39.2. Larceny (Duric) 40.4. Mark Eclipse pace work. Redoubt (Koh) canter/36.7. Hooga Net 43.2. Racing Talent (M Ewe) canter/36.8. Vesontio (S John) 39.3.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m:
Ganassi (I Saifudin) 42.3. Solid Cash * (I Amirul) 36.8. D'Great Command (Ewe) 42.5. JK Formidable 37.4. Cru Bourgeois * (Duric) 40.8. Scooter * 36.1. Extra Win (B Woodworth) 41.2. Atlantean * (Woodworth) 37.1.
CLASS 5 - 1,800m:
Blue Chip * (Amirul) 35.8. Elite Tripleeight (Moor) canter/38. Big Regards 38.2. Keep Winning * (I Azhar) canter/38.4. Gingerman (D Thompson) canter/39.5.
CLASS 5 - 1000m:
Make U Famous (Ewe) 36.4. So Perfect 39.5. Hallelujah * (Saifudin) 38.6.
Monday: Bring Me Joy * 35.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m:
Salamence * (Woodworth) 38.4. Spirit Of D'Wind 38.5. Clarton Supreme (CC Wong) 40.1. Lim's Honour 45.2. Super Smart * (Woodworth) 40.8.
