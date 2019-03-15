Stakes of feature races revised

The second round of stakemoney revision will kick in from April 1 - this time involving feature races.

The Singapore Turf Club had reduced the prize money, from between $10,000 and $25,000, for most of the classes of non-feature races from Jan 1 but had said the prize monies for the feature races would be reviewed in mid-2019.

While the invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile will remain at $1.5 million, the biggest drop in stakes will come from the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup, which will now carry $1 million, down from $1.35 million.

Prize money for the Group 1 Singapore Derby will be slashed from $1.15 million to $1 million.

The other four Group 1 features - namely the Lion City Cup, Queen Elizabeth II Cup, Raffles Cup and Singapore Guineas - will each drop by $200,000 to $800,000.

The Group 2 Chairman's Trophy will remain at $500,000 but the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic, EW Barker Trophy, Stewards' Cup and Merlion Trophy will now be worth $400,000 instead of $500,000.

Originally a $325,000 Group 2 race, the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe will now have a purse of $250,000.

The Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint will carry $175,000, down $75,000.

Seven other Group 3 events previously worth $200,000 will now carry prize money of $175,000. They are the Rocket Man Sprint, Jumbo Jet Trophy, Committee's Prize, Moonbeam Vase, Saas Fee Stakes, New Year Cup and Fortune Bowl.

Two other Group 3 races - the Colonial Chief Stakes and El Dorado Classic - will not be affected, remaining at $175,000 and $150,000 respectively.

Following feedback from some stakeholders, the turf club will reinstate the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

The first leg of the series will be named the Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m for four-year-olds under set-weight condition, with a purse of $175,000. It will be held on June 9.

The Stewards' Cup over 1,600m will be the second leg on June 30 and then the Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 21.

During the previous stakes restructuring, the turf club had said that, notwithstanding the changes, it believes that the prize money on offer in Singapore are still attractive and compare favourably against prize monies in many racing countries.

The Association of Racehorse Trainers of Singapore acknowledged then that the prize money to training fee ratio available to race horse owners in Singapore was still favourable compared to most of the other horse racing centres around the world.

It added that all trainers are committed to continuing to working closely and in a positive manner with the club in 2019 and beyond, to produce growth in our industry, and to maintain Singapore as one of the top global horse racing centres.

The turf club also announced that there will be an adjustment to the class rating bands for Class 1 to 5 races for bigger overlaps. For example, fromApril 1, the rating band for Class 2 will be from 71 to 97. Presently, it is from 71 to 89.

The turf club said that the greater overlaps between classes will provide trainers and owners with more flexibility and opportunities to plan suitable races for their horses .

With the adjustment in class rating bands, it also hopes to conduct more races and provide additional racing opportunities for horses in the coming year.

In another change, the turf club has simplified the Reward Incentive Scheme into one which is reward-based rather than subsidy-based.

Under the revised Reward Incentive Scheme, the credit incentive and the number of qualifying horses will be increased.

The credit incentive for owners will be increased from $900 to $1,350, while owners of the fourth-last placed horse to second-last placed horse, who do not qualify under the present scheme, will now receive $450 credit incentive.

The first and last-placed horse in each race will not be paid under the revised scheme.