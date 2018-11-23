Stand up for Nationality

Nationality (No. 11), a decisive winner on Oct 19, did a sizzling gallop on Tuesday and looks set to take Race 5 tonight.

Discard Nationality's last run when a beaten favourite.

He had good excuses and, thus, can be given another chance in Race 5 at Kranji tonight.

After all, the Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old worked with gusto on Tuesday morning. The Australian-bred gelding sizzled over 600m on the Polytrack in 33.8sec and pulled up without raising a sweat.

Let's go back to his last start on Nov 4. According to the Stipendiary Stewards' report, he bounded in the air at the start, ultimately landing awkwardly getting off balance and losing ground. He then raced keenly in the early stages.

Nationality didn't get going after that and stayed in the rear and plodded home ninth over the Polytrack 1,100m, the same surface and trip as tonight.

His rider, Craig Grylls, was questioned after the race. He reported that his mount was slow to begin after it bounded at the start. This subsequently led to it being at a disadvantaged for the remainder of the race.

Nationality was impounded for a routine veterinary and analytical examination, and the veterinary surgeon reported that the gelding returned with a wound on his near-fore and near-hind leg.

That could well explain his poor performance that day.

Nationality showed in his Tuesday gallop that all was well now.

High-riding Olivier Placais, who has struck a good combination with Freedman, will now take over the mount.Given a positive ride, Nationalty will be hard to catch.