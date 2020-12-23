Stanley Park can lead all the way

Joao Moreira can easily win the opening event on class dropper Perfect To Play.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 PERFECT TO PLAY gets a welcome drop to Class 5. He's drawn well and the booking of Joao Moreira for this contest commands respect.

4 VIRTUS STAR is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He's racing well and remains in Class 5 which suits.

6 NITRO EXPRESS is holding his condition and does get the services of Christophe Soumillon.

10 BRAVERY AND POWER slots in light with Vagner Borges up. He's next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 GLORIOUS LOVER narrowly missed over this course and distance two starts ago and, if he manages to replicate that performance, then he is the one to beat.

11 RUN THE TABLE is shooting for back-to-back wins. He got the job done in style last start and rates strongly.

4 INCANTO PREPARED is another looking for a second consecutive win. He has drawn well.

7 KIRAM can return to form with the right.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 ORIENTAL AMIGO closed nicely last start and, off that run, he does shape as the one to beat. He's a solid improver who can go on with it from the inside draw.

3 AMBITIOUS HEART is looking for back-to-back wins. He gets his chance again in Class 4.

11 MANAGEMENT SUPREME is lightly raced and on the up but hasn't had the best of the luck drawing a good barrier.

2 NORDIC WARRIOR is competitive in his spot. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

9 HAPPILY FRIENDS mixes his form but has shown that a win is nearing with the right run. If he can offset the wide draw, then he's a leading player.

3 TOM'S STYLE is better than his record suggests. Suspect he can figure in the finish with positive ride.

4 UNITED WE STAND is looking to snap a streak of three runner-up efforts. He's racing well.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 FOCUS was entitled to drop out after racing three-wide and off the pace last start. He's better than that and, from the good draw, he can win this.

3 REWARDING TOGETHER won well last time out and he remains in Class 4. He draws well and is capable of scaling into Class 3.

9 LITTLE PLAYER deserves respect with Zac Purton hopping up for the first time. He just needs to overcome the tricky barrier.

1 JOLLY GOOD HEART steps down to Class 4. If he leads, he will have every opportunity.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

9 SUPER AXIOM couldn't have been more impressive when winning on debut. Once again, he shapes up as the hardest to beat.

5 MAN STAR caught the eye on debut. He rates strongly off the low draw but, like most of these, does appear up against it.

3 GRATEFUL HEART has won two of his last three starts. He appears to have a number of rating points in hand.

1 IMA SINGLE MAN was impressive in Australia and his sole Hong Kong run suggests that he has acclimatised well.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

12 RICH AND LUCKY slots in light. He gets the services of Moreira. This contest suits.

1 REEL BIZZY is a model of consistency. Although his task isn't made easy from the wide draw, he does get the services of Purton.

3 NAMJONG PLUS rarely runs a bad race and has drawn well.

2 EASY GO EASY WIN improved last start and does step out for the in-form Jerry Chau/Douglas Whyte combination.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 STANLEY PARK could prove tough to reel in from the good gate. He'll roll forward and look the winner a long way from home.

10 KINDA COOL is looking for back-to-back wins. He's up to Class 3 now, which makes things trickier.

2 MIG ENERGY draws well and should be able to get the run of the race from gate three.

9 FLYING BONUS is next best. He's another who will roll forward.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 SHINING GEM rates strongly off the back of a strong first-up showing. He has drawn well and should only be fitter.

1 WILL POWER is a dirt specialist as a five-time winner on the surface. With further improvement, he can make his presence felt.

4 EXPLOSIVE WITNESS is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He brings winning form and does break from a good barrier.

COMMENTS BY THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB