Stanley Park is just too speedy

Jockey Vagner Borges can claim the opening race on Winning Warrior.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

12 WINNING WARRIOR slots in light and is drawn to find the front. He'll be hard to catch under Vagner Borges and from there prove difficult to reel in.

3 AFTER ME is down to a competitive mark. Jerry Chau's seven-pound claim helps and he's the main danger.

1 LITTLE THUNDER is in consistent form. He has drawn well and gets his chance.

2 WINNER'S HEART has ability but is struggling to piece it all together. However, the services of Purton is a plus.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 WONDER EXPRESS draws well and rates off the back of a luckless performance two starts ago under Joao Moreira when favourite. He can bounce back to form.

1 DESTIN has the class edge and the wins on the board. He draws well and gets his chance in this grade.

11 PRESIDENT STAR won well last start. Purton retains the ride and he bears close watching.

12 NITRO EXPRESS is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 SAVVY KINGMAN closed off nicely into second last start. He's on the up and has given every indication that a win is nearing.

9 BULLETPROOF mixes his form but is capable on his day.

3 DREAM WARRIORS is in-form and racing well as a winner three starts ago. He gets his chance.

1 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS mixes his form but is unlucky not to already be a winner this season.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

7 FOURAWARRIOR steps out on debut. He's done nothing but impress at the trials and although inexperienced, he does look very hard to beat first-up.

5 MY MY MY is a lightly raced talent. He's placed third twice and the booking of Moreira for this bears close watching.

2 HARMONY FIRE is on the up. He grabbed a tidy win last start and remains in Class 4.

3 VICTORY IN HAND is nothing short of consistent. He's the next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 CHIKORITA is competitive in Class 4. He gets a handy draw and appears capable of returning to the winner's list.

6 SHADOW RUNNER turned in a career-best third last start. He draws well and gets his chance to improve further.

7 SUPERB DADDY. This alone bears close watching but he does look proficient off the back of a close-up defeat two starts ago.

11 FIRE BALL has gone close all season. He gets his chance with Moreira engaged.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

7 OSCAR GLORY is closing in on a first win. He narrowly missed last start and he gets his chance to improve further here as he gets up in distance.

8 PLIKCLONE is in good form with five top-three efforts from his last five runs, including two wins. He draws well and gets a claim from apprentice Chau.

10 THUNDER STOMP can roll forward and play catch me if you can.

2 V CHEVALIERS is consistent. He draws well and commands respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 DAILY BEAUTY is in career-best form having won his last two races in succession. He steps up to Class 3 now but this contests looks suitable.

3 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is consistent, although he is yet to win in Hong Kong. He can figure.

4 SHOUSON rocketed to an impressive last-start win. He gets his chance once again.

2 CALIFORNIA CONCORD draws well and gets a handy claim from apprentice Chau.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 STANLEY PARK draws well and is expected to roll forward and lead. He could take running down here.

5 STOCK LEGEND has three wins from his last four starts. His recent form is hard to ignore.

11 SOARING TOWER has a stack of ability. He slots in light and is capable of reversing his form here for Moreira.

2 JOYFUL UNION draws well and gets his chance.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

11 EXCEPTIONAL NICE can roll forward and make all the running as he did two starts ago.

4 WEALTHY DELIGHT is looking for back-to-back wins. He'll get back and will be charging home.

2 KING OPIE has recaptured his form and, with even luck, he gets his chance.

3 SUNNY STAR is in form and deserves respect.

COMMENT COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB