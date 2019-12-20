Star colt Hawwaam hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT finished second in his last two starts to decent sorts and should be hard to oppose.

(2) TITELIST is running consistently close-up and looks the likely danger.

Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 2 (900M)

(1) FAVORITA attracted support on debut and showed good pace throughout over the course and distance before being outrun late. She could prove hard to peg back now with that run under her belt.

(5) MUSICAL GLITCH has 1.50 lengths to find on that rival but will pose more of a threat under a 4kg claimer.

(4) LADY CATHERINE could also improve with experience. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) URBAN OASIS has been costly to follow. She finished over a length in front of (10) GLOWTORIA last time out but that was on debut. She could make up the leeway.

(1) BLESSED RAIN has ability but comes off a long break. She could win fresh.

(2) MAY QUEEN and (5) ALLEZ LES BLEU could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) FREEDOM SEEKER was only narrowly beaten in her second start over 1,250m. Freshened up, she should feature prominently.

(1) WATCH ME NOW and (2) TO DO RON RON have the form and experience.

Newcomer (4) ASHANTI needn't be special to make her presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(13) DIORAMA needed her last run. If this is not too soon, she should make abold bid.

(3) PUCKER UP has matured now and should be thereabouts.

(1) WILD THOUGHTS ran flat second-up after a long break. She looks fitter.

(6) FIREWORKS was not striding out last time out and deserves another chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) EVENING SONG, (2) BLUE GANGSTA and (4) CROSS COURT are capable of better after disappointing last time out.

(6) FOXY LADY and (7) FORGET O' GIRLS can have a say if improving over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) VICTORIA PAIGE finished just behind (2) SNOW PALACE in July and was rested since. She can go fresh-up.

(4) STAGE DANCE will be having her peak run now.

Stable companion (5) LADY DEFIANCE won impressively on debut.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) CONGO COMPAQ has gone close in his last two starts. Watch him with blinkers on.

(2) MORSE is closely matched with that rival and will be competitive.

(3) FLOWERSCAPE has also been knocking on the door and has drawn pole position.

(7) CYCLONIC BREEZE isn't without a chance.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(1) OWLINTHETREE will have no problem with the extra trip if covered till late but has to concede 8.5kg to up-and-coming year younger (7) KEEP SMILING who is ready to strike.

(4) SPERO OPTIMA wasn't disgraced last time out.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

On their meeting in the Gold Bracelet, there should be little between stable companions (1) SILVANO'S PRIDE and (2) MIYABI GOLD. Both made winning seasonal reappearances and are likely to have come on since.

(5) HELEN'S IDEAL and (6) STAR FIGHTER are consistent and could also have their say.

(7) PRINCESS IRENE and (9) SNAPSCAN could play minor roles.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

Sean Tarry has three strong entries - (2) MONTREAL MIST, (6) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE and (7) TROPIC SUN. Montreal Mist beat Spiritofthegroove narrowly in a KZN feature but the latter could have her revenge on 3kg better terms. Tropic Sun is on the up and could show them a clean pair of heels.

(1) AFROSTAR and (3) NAWAASI could make the quartet.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

Star colt (1) HAWWAAM missed his intended comeback in last week's Green Point but this appears an easier task for him to make a winning Cape debut.

(4) TWIST OF FATE finished 1.50 lengths behind that rival in last year's Daily News, so should pose a threat on 1kg better terms in his first run for the new yard.

On that form, (7) CAPOEIRA may also get closer to that pair.

(6) BUNKER HUNT can earn.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

The filly (2) VIRTUOSA is classy. She has matured and on a hat-trick bid.

(6) ALAMEERY won on debut as a gelding and has scope.

(7) VASEEM won a maiden recently.

(4) AL BORAK is unbeaten as a gelding and is looking for a hat-trick.

(3) GREEN LASER needed his last and could feature.

Maiden (10) VIPER JET can earn.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) AFRICAN WARRIOR, (2) EDEN ROC and (3) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT have yet to reach the heights of their two-year-old seasons but are capable of bouncing back to best.

(4) KING OF GEMS and (5) SILVER OPERATOR won their trials and are likely to feature prominently.

(6) CAPTAIN TATTERS and (7) SACHDEV should pose a threat again.

(8) VIVA RIO, (9) MACTHIEF, (15) KILINDINI and (16) WILD COAST have earning potential, too.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(2) FROSTED STEEL is threatening for a second victory and could take it.

(4) CHOUETTE was a touch disappointing last start but is back over a preferable distance.

(1) FLYING HIGH comes off a short rest and could win fresh.

(10) KIRKCONNEL LASS can never be ignored.

(7) GOLDEN SPIRAL is running close-up.