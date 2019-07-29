Star Emperor flies home like a Jumbo Jet

Apprentice jockey WH Kok celebrating after steering Star Emperor to capture his first Group victory — the $175,000 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m — in Race 9 at Kranji yesterday.

Star Emperor capitalised on the fast pace, a light weight and the shortest route home to rule supreme in the $175,000 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m at Kranji yesterday.

The win gave trainer Leticia Dragon her second feature success, after Rising Empire in the $200,000 Group 3 Magic Millions Juvenile Championship over 1,200m in 2012.

It was the first Group victory for rookie-of-the-moment Simon WH Kok, the heir apparent for the junior rider's title. Star Emperor was his 17th winner of the season, one more than two-time champion apprentice CC Wong, who is out of contention after he recently became a full-fledged jockey.

The second lowest-rated runner in the field of 10, Star Emperor got into the Jumbo Jet Trophy with the bottom weight of 51kg, compared to 58kg to the two joint-58kg topweights.

This certainly gave the Unique Racing Stable-owned five-year-old New Zealand-bred a decent chance in the race.

The starter got the Jumbo Jet field off well. Rank outsider Super Power ($292) took off in a flash from the inner-most barrier but Biraz the second least-backed runner at $169,soon took over the running .

Biraz led by about two lengths on settling from Super Power and covered the first 400m in a fairly fast 24.24sec.

Former Horse of the Year War Affair was next, another two lengths behind.

A length away came reigning Horse of the Year Elite Invincible, followed another length behind by Group 3 Moonbeam Vase winner and $13 favourite Elite Excalibur.

Star Emperor was smoking the pipe at the rear with last year's Jumbo Jet Trophy winner Preditor and Sky Rocket. He was, however, on the shortest route home.

Biraz led into the long straight by two to three lengths. Two-time champion jockey Vlad Duric pumped War Affair to less than a length of the leader at the 350m but but failed to jet away with the explosive finish he possessed in his heyday.

Jockey Michael Rodd made a strong bid on Elite Excalibur but Biraz was hanging on resolutely for apprentice I Amirul.

While all this was going on, Star Emperor came storming home on the inside under a vigorous rider by Kok.

The momentum got Star Emperor up to beat Biraz by half a length. Kok was so ecstatic that he stood up on his stirrups at the winning post to celebrate his first Group victory.

Elite Excalibur finished third, a short head behind and only a short head in front of War Affair, who ran a truly gallant race as a rising nine-year-old.

"Just speechless, when I got to the winning post," said Kok.

"I watched his replays, he's a really nice horse. He takes a really long time to wind up but he really has got nice sectionals - always in the last three furlongs (600 metres).

"Today, with a light weight, I was sure he was going to run well. I wasn't 100 per cent sure that he would win but I was 100 per cent sure he would run a good race."

Dragon told Kok not to worry if Star Emperor travelled at the back. He just needed to stay relaxed, balanced and go to the outside to make his run in the final 300m and the horse would come home.

But, the inside run presented itself when most of the runners straightened wide. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Star Emperor revved up nicely on seeing daylight.

"He was then flat-footed at the 200m but he found another gear again and flew. That's him," said Dragon.

The former air stewardess and daughter of the late trainer Douglas Dragon said she was very happy for the owners.

"They're new owners. They have three horses with me and, hopefully, more to come," she added with a laugh.

Dragon reckoned Star Emperor had a chance as the horse had been working well and ran well at his last two starts.

"At his last race, he finished a close third to Sun Marshal. He showed he has got a bit of potential there, considering that Sun Marshal went on to win the Singapore Derby last Sunday," said Dragon.

"So, yeah, I'm really happy with him. We'll see how he pulls up the next couple of days and then, from there, we'll work out something."