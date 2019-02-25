Star Emperor springs upset

Jockey S John bringing Star Emperor home with a blistering run to take Friday night’s $70,000 Canada Cup over 1,200m at Kranji.

Kranji's equine giant Jomo was all the rage at $7 for a win.

Like many, I also made him the top bet of the night on his impeccable record of a hat-trick and a neck second going into Friday's $70,000 Canada Cup over 1,200m.

But, tried hard as he did, he could finish only fourth, just a length, a head and a neck behind the $104 winner, Star Emperor, who happened to be my second choice.

Star Emperor had shown great form on the training track but I felt to beat rising sprinter Jomo would not be easy. But, as there is no certainty in racing, Star Emperor reigned supreme - and deservingly so.

The Leticia Dragon-trained five-year-old obviously benefited from the swift pace set by $126 long shot Elise from last-start winner Mr Hooper, with Jomo tracking beautifully in the box-seat third.

Star Emperor also had the weight advantage, carrying a handy 52.5kg, compared to Jomo's top impost of 57kg.

Jockey Daniel Moor popped the question on Jomo on straightening, but his mount did not give as much as his previous starts. This spelt trouble. He was just grinding away. He could not even shake off $23 second favourite Safeer, who eventually ran third. Julius Caesar , a $226 shot, got up to be second.

Jockey S John bided his time on Star Emperor despite his mount having only three runners behind him in the 14-horse field. He deftly switched out turning for home to execute his assault with a clear and unimpeded run up the long straight.

Once he saw daylight, Star Emperor quickened and his final burst was spell-binding - as if he was the only one running.

"The pace was too fast. Jomo is a very strong horse, but I expected my horse to run a good race and he switched on really well, you know. He gave me a really good run in the straight," said John.

"He can go 1,400m. It will be much better for him. He was fresh, that was why he could run the 1,200m very well today. So I think a longer trip will be better for him and I think he has got some future."

Sandwiched between Friday's win and his debut victory were two seventh placings.

Dragon said Star Emperor showed potential last year but, unfortunately, the horse injured himself after his last start when he flipped and crashed through the rails in the holding area. He got concussed on the head and had some neck abrasions.

"We nursed him back and he came back in good condition," said Dragon.