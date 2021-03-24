Star Jack for a double

Star Jack is on a mission. He wants to put together a race-to-race double on Saturday.

It's commendable. But he is entered for a tough Kranji Stakes C contest and he will have to bring his A-game to the race.

Not just that. Among others, he will have to take on a tried-and-tested "veteran" in the form of Dancing Rain.

Both were out on the training track yesterday morning and both looked in the pink of health.

Star Jack was hardly extended when cruising over 600m in 39.9sec. Dancing Rain ran the distance in a leisurely 38.6sec. Both looked to be in top form.

Last time, Star Jack turned back the clock when beating the youngster Mustengo over 1,800m. It's the same trip he must navigate on Saturday.

But back to that last-start winning effort, Star Jack was truly in his element. Ridden by Marc Lerner and jumping from an inside chute, he was snagged back and allowed a breather as the horses settled down over the long back stretch.

Lerner was in no hurry. With 800m to travel, his mount was relaxed and striding out freely.

The fact that Star Jack wasn't hustled and bustled would later pay dividends. Over the final 250m, when distress flags were being waved all over the place, Star Jack still had plenty in reserve.

When asked, the ol' boy got the message and he charged home - claiming the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Trained by Hideyuki Takaoka, who has a way with distance runners, it was Star Jack's fourth win and his first since August 2019.

That's surely a long wait and it must have pleased the Japanese handler. Already a seven-year-old, Star Jack isn't about to let them lead him out to pasture. He has a ton of racing left in him.

As for Dancing Rain, he used to race as Destroyer Eclipse and, as of now, he has put together five wins from 35 starts. But, it must be said, he seems to be lost when it comes to finding his way to the winner's enclosure.

Dancing Rain's last win was in mid-November 2019. While he has managed seconds and thirds, his winning turn just hasn't materialised.

Maybe all that will soon change. After all, in addition to yesterday's hit-out, Dancing Rain won a trial just last week. Actually, he won it rather nicely, beating his rivals by over four lengths while clocking a more-than-decent time of 60.77sec.

Another who went into many notebooks yesterday morning was Kinabalu Warrior. He had Danny Beasley astride when clocking 600m in 37.4 after a spot of cantering.

Like Star Jack, Kinabalu Warrior is also a last-start winner. He romped home just last month, winning over 1,700m. He's capable of putting together his own race-to-race double.