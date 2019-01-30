Star Vega has been doing great at the trials

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SOLSBURY HILL has shown glimpses of useful form and may have improved during a lay-off. He looks to have a big chance in this field.

(4) ROCKET FIRE is overdue. He is a bit of a tough ride though and will need all the help he can get from the saddle.

(1) ALFONSA SPAGONI is closely matched on form and should be right there.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(4) TORONTO gets a longer straight. He can go one better after finishing runner-up in his last two.

(1) CASSIUS COLT has been catching the eye. He gets a top rider tonight and must be respected.

(7) ROY'SFLASH is improving and the 2,400m is up his alley.

(5) CRUISE CRUZ should be right there on form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) AFRICAN ANGEL has been improving with each start. She can get it right.

(2) STARLIGHT pushed Little Bristol hard and looks ready. She switches from Poly to turf and the straight.

(1) BY THE WAY was beaten in a weak field last but she was racing after rest.

(3) MAKHET has improved and could prefer the shorter trip.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) FATHER'S FROST is lightly raced but showed potential in both starts. He was a good second at Greyville and can go one better.

(10) LETABA is also improving. The year younger gelding has to make the switch from Poly to turf.

(12) POLLARD was a bit costly to follow after proving dangerous in his previous race. He may be looking for the extra distance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(12) STAR VEGA showed potential in her trials. If she brings it to the races, she can win.

(13) WINTER RETREAT is also bred to get the distance. She looked unlucky in losing on debut.

(3) GENEREIGHT is holding form and has drawn well.

(10) BLACKBERRY WINTER and (4) CHANEL ALLURE can get into the action.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) TRISTFUL is obviously above average. He has been brought along steadily and won in style. If not minding the drop in trip, could follow up.

(3) SAVEA did win as he liked at this venue last time. He races fresh and will be hoping there is some rain.

(7) COLDHARDCASH made the required improvement after gelding and could go on with it in his handicap debut.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) SILENT CRUSADE could do well with a light weight but needs to get going sooner.

(2) BOEING CITY is quick and longer distance suits. She's back from a break.

(6) CAUSE AND EFFECT has run to her best over this trip and.