Starlight hard to catch

Reigning champion Michael Clements is the trainer to follow at Kranji tomorrow.

The Zimbabwe-born Singaporean, who is leading this season with 17 winners, has filed a strong team of 10 horses spread over six races in the card of 10.

His top entries include my best bet - Starlight, one of his two runners in Race 5. The other is Tangible.

Since his 2¾-length winning debut in Restricted Maiden over the Polytrack 1,200m on Dec 27, most have been in awe of this youngster with a bright future.

The PSM Racing Stable-owned three-year-old Australian-bred proved his win was no fluke with another all-the-way victory over Be You in a Novice event over 1,200m on turf on Jan 16. Be You won last Saturday.

Starlight looked headed for his hat-trick on Feb 20 in a Class 4 race over the Poly 1,200m, but was stopped in his tracks by the Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma. He went down by just ¾ lengths.

Well, as we all know, Kharisma went on to defy a promotion to score again in Class 3.

That speaks volumes about Starlight's chances against only Class 4 opposition tomorrow.

The only concern is the extra 200m that he will be covering, but he should handle it with already three runs under his belt.

He is a work in progress and is improving all the time.

Stablemate Tangible is unlikely to make a bold impression, unless he improves significantly from his debut 3¾-length eighth over the Poly 1,000m on Feb 27.

The six-year-old, who raced in his native South Africa and Hong Kong 20 times for a win and four placings, is drawn awfully wide - 16 (but will jump from No. 14 as the field consists of two reserves).

Clements also has top chances with back-to-back winner Prosperous Return in Race 3, Vittoria Perfetta or On Line in Race 7, last-start winner Voluminous in Race 8, Quarter Back, Tuesday or Celavi (if she gets a berth) in Race 9 and last-start winner Paletas in Race 10.

His chief rival, Mark Walker, is represented in all 10 races with 17 entries.