Starlight hard to catch
The promising youngster leads reigning champion Clements' winning hopes
Reigning champion Michael Clements is the trainer to follow at Kranji tomorrow.
The Zimbabwe-born Singaporean, who is leading this season with 17 winners, has filed a strong team of 10 horses spread over six races in the card of 10.
His top entries include my best bet - Starlight, one of his two runners in Race 5. The other is Tangible.
Since his 2¾-length winning debut in Restricted Maiden over the Polytrack 1,200m on Dec 27, most have been in awe of this youngster with a bright future.
The PSM Racing Stable-owned three-year-old Australian-bred proved his win was no fluke with another all-the-way victory over Be You in a Novice event over 1,200m on turf on Jan 16. Be You won last Saturday.
Starlight looked headed for his hat-trick on Feb 20 in a Class 4 race over the Poly 1,200m, but was stopped in his tracks by the Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma. He went down by just ¾ lengths.
Well, as we all know, Kharisma went on to defy a promotion to score again in Class 3.
That speaks volumes about Starlight's chances against only Class 4 opposition tomorrow.
The only concern is the extra 200m that he will be covering, but he should handle it with already three runs under his belt.
He is a work in progress and is improving all the time.
Stablemate Tangible is unlikely to make a bold impression, unless he improves significantly from his debut 3¾-length eighth over the Poly 1,000m on Feb 27.
The six-year-old, who raced in his native South Africa and Hong Kong 20 times for a win and four placings, is drawn awfully wide - 16 (but will jump from No. 14 as the field consists of two reserves).
Clements also has top chances with back-to-back winner Prosperous Return in Race 3, Vittoria Perfetta or On Line in Race 7, last-start winner Voluminous in Race 8, Quarter Back, Tuesday or Celavi (if she gets a berth) in Race 9 and last-start winner Paletas in Race 10.
His chief rival, Mark Walker, is represented in all 10 races with 17 entries.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now