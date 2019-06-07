Start day with Big Bay

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) BIG BAY is the obvious form choice after two close-up seconds.

(7) PARTERRE hasfour lengths to find on his debut, but was heavily supported, so may show big improvement.

(5) LUCIO and (8) TRIAL RUN should also be thereabouts.

Any support on the four first-timers should be monitored.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) SPEECHMAKER should go close after two seconds.

(4) CALANDRA has also produced a brace of good efforts and will be there.

(3) CABALLE made late progress on debut and will improve. Plenty of others look to have chances.

RACE 3 (1,100M)

(8) TIBETAN SURPRISE ran on well on debut and has to be respected.

(1) COASTAL STORM and (2) KATASHA should finish close to each other.

(3) ALWAYS DANCING, (5) HEART STONE and (7) LITTLE RED STAR have claims.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BREVIN went down narrowly trying the distance last start and, from an inside draw, should go one better.

(2) CRADLEOFGRADITUDE comes with some respectable Cape form and could make her debut for Sharon Kotzen a winning one.

Tthe two fillies (8) CIRENCESTER ROSE and (9) GINGER ROCK look next best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) VOICES OF LIGHT looks sure to be suited by this trip, which he tries for the first time.

Plenty of threats though, led by Grant Paddock pair (4) COUNTRY ROCK and front-runner (1) LORD MARSHAL.

(5) DYNASTY'S BOY isn't the most reliable but needs to be respected, as does back-in-form (13) LEADMAN.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) FLY THOUGHT scored a gutsy win on her second local appearance and can repeat.

(1) EPIC STORM has won three of four since arriving here and deserves maximum respect.

(5) FLYING SQUADRON was a recent maiden winner in Cape Town and can follow up.

(12) BELL TOWER has upset potential if repeating latest run.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) STRONG 'N BRAVE will go close if as effective on turf.

(7) CHIEF BLACK HORSE's latest should be ignored.

(8) GREAT CRUSADE has won his last two on Poly and has to be respected.

(9) ONE DESTINY is lightly raced and can improve further.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) AFLEET FLYER is holding form and will be competitive.

(3) RINGS AND THINGS makes her local debut and, on best form, would win this.

(4) FIRST SWALLOW finished well last start and can go close.

(8) AL'S BELLS looks the one to beat, though, on her slightly unlucky second last time out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) SUN UP has won her last two runs over this trip. The one to beat.

(7) KEEPING SECRETS is better than her post-maiden run and is one to respect.

(3) LIGHT ON HER TOES showed signs of life last time out and has a top jockey up.

(12) ANGEL JOLEE and (18) LIQUID GOLD can be considered.