Start the day with Bold Linngari

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) BOLD LINNGARI ran by far his best race last time out. His trainer, Gavin Smith, has found a purple patch of form and the Linngari colt will be the one to beat.

(7) GIMME EXPRESS is the threat.

(3) SILVER STONE is battling to win but might earn some minor money.

(5) VIBERMATIC could sneak in for a minor placing.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) RACINE has been a revelation since joining the Alan Greeff yard. She won her last four starts. She could make it five.

(1) PRINCESS REBEL is very speedy and she will certainly give them one to catch if she is on song.

(6) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY likes this track.

(3) AMBRA is holding form but tackles stronger this time.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) HOLLYWOOD THUNDER keeps finding one better and her string of runner-up finishes is at four now. She deserves a change of luck.

(1) CIDER is in form and should fight out the finish again.

(9) SHEENA BEAN makes her debut but has a chance.

(3) CINNABAR makes her local debut and could be the surprise package.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) WILD MOVE won well last time out over this course and distance and could follow up.

(4) ULTRA BOOST is holding form and can go close again.

(2) BUSHY PARK likes the Polytrack and is not out of it.

(6) SCENT OF A DREAM was not beaten far last time out and must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) YUCATAN tired late on her local debut and could be smarter this time.

(1) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT has been a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) ALASKAN FATE scored at big odds last time out but her trainer remains in very good form and she must be respected.

(5) MICROBE is better than what she showed last time out.

(2) ROSALINA should improve off her local debut and could be upset material.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE won well last week and, although he is well weighted, this opposition is certainly tougher.

(8) THE HIGHWAY MAN has a chance.

(3) TOLTEC would prefer further but has good Polytrack form.

(5) BOLD COAST is doing well in his new yard. Although this is a bit short, he will be running on late.

(2) DAWNBREAKER is a strong front-runner when on song and could finish in the money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) EVENING SONG was not disgraced on her local debut. She could do even better trying the Polytrack this time.

(2) LADY OF CHOICE showed improvement on her local debut and could go one better trying the Polytrack.

(4) PRECIOUS JEWEL is holding form and should contest the finish again.

(6) ROYAL SPLURGE can place.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) WOODSTOCK FAIRY does not always show her best side but is in good heart. On her day, she can follow up on a good last win.

(3) SUMMER MOON is improving and has a winning chance.

(2) SAO PAULO has been plagued by bad draws but is drawn better this time and could contest the finish.

(4) FOOLS GARDEN continues to hold her form very nicely and must be given the utmost respect.

(8) RED HERRING can pop up to upset all calculations.