Start the day with Push Off

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) PUSH OFF eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced in finishing close-up. The extra distance will suit. Top jockey Gavin Lerena will be aboard.

(8) JACALAC (held on for third last run) and stablemate (15) SPARTAN WARRIOR (good debut despite coughing) could feature.

(1) NUMBERNINETYNINE was runner-up in his last starts.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT is holding form. Should run a big race.

(3) ROCK THE GLOBE, his stablemate, needed his last outing. A strong back-up.

(5) INDY GO was never travelling last time but has ability. Could get into the action.

(2) QUATTRO PASSI followed up his maiden win with an easy victory. Capable of landing the hat-trick.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(13) SABRINA FAIRCHILD showed marked improvement in her second start.

(5) ON BROADWAY needed her last run. Must be considered.

(8) MODE is showing good improvement.

(2) FLOWER SEASON never got into it last time, but is a lot better than that.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) ROCKPAPERSCISSORS is maturing nicely. Should give a good account of himself.

(1) FORT ALADO is doing better. Could get into the mix.

(2) ELECTRA FLYING has his problems but has ability. Worth including.

(5) WILD HERITAGE has not been far off. Could have a say in this moderate line-up.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) LILY BLUE is having her peak run. She will relish the extra distance. She finished ahead of (4) TAHITIAN ORANA on debut and could confirm.

(3) ROUGE ALLURE is trying this trip again and could get close with the experience.

(6) JUST KIDDING, who is 2kg better off for 1.75-length difference, should go close, too.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) FSQUADRON opened his account with a fluent win. Could score again.

(1) FUNKY MUSIC did well in his first run as a gelding. Must be considered.

(5) FLY NORTH runs well at this track.

(11) PLUM FIELD runs on late. Could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) RIVONIA BOULEVARD won when fresh. If ridden similarly with cover, he could win again.

(11) WRITTEN IN STONE is holding form.

(9) HOLY MAN is worth monitoring on the tote.

(3) ANGEL'S POWER has improved with blinkers. Could make the money.