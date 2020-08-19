Start the day right with Thumbs Up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) THUMBS UP has some seriously good form and is overdue. She makes her Poly debut and jumps from a wide draw but she should still be hard to beat.

(3) RULE THE RUNWAY made her debut in a feature where she didn't show up strongly. She has a solid gate and improvement is expected.

(5) GLITTER AND GOLD had some tough draws to overcome recently. On earlier form, he must be included in exotic bets.

(8) SHASTINA could be the pick of the first-timers. Watch the market.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) LUCY LU duffed the start but then came on nicely to finish second. She could get it right second time round.

(2) BLUE SCHOOL BABY is a well-bred filly who is jumping from a good gate. Watch out for any market movement.

(12) CANTATA CHOIR has been battling tough barrier draws and her maiden win is now overdue. Being an older filly, she could take advantage in terms of experience.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(8) TICKET TO CAIRO was eye-catching in his last start. He will need to confirm on the Poly though and is meeting a few nicely bred first-timers.

(11) PRECIOUS LOVE was quite green when not too far off the former but has an even wider draw to negotiate.

(2) ON A HIGH NOTE and (4) WILDEYE are both well bred and can surprise.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) CELTIC VOYAGER made good improvement on his local debut and looks well placed again. If he takes to the Poly he could be hard to catch.

(7) JUSTAGUYTHING gets a 4kg claim and, in this small field, that is priceless. He is holding form and will be at his peak.

(1) KINGSMEAD finally lands a decent draw and drops in ratings.

(3) BIG BLUE MARBLE is talented but can misbehave.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(2) EXTRAVARGANT made good improvement last time and can score an overdue first win on the Poly. She has much in her favour.

(4) CAPTAIN OF COLOUR's winning run may not have come to an end. She has matured and, although she has no apprentice claim, she must be taken seriously.

(1) BEAT IT has probably dropped enough in ratings and has secured a great draw.

(9) HOPSKIPANDJUMP, (12) DIVE CAPTAIN and (5) COYOTE GIRL all need to be respected.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(7) DONALD MCDONALD could be a horse on the up. He was given time to mature and he has not disappointed. Worth following.

(5) BACKPACKER showed what he can do after being gelded. As a son of Silvano he is entitled to get better as he ages.

(11) GREAT WARRIOR was not disgraced when back on the Poly last time and can get closer.

(6) POLLARD and (1) SMART SOX both need to be considered over this course and distance. They can be tossed into those exotic bets, like the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(4) SANTA VITTORIA should enjoy the slight drop in distance. She is holding form and would be a deserving winner.

(3) SKYFIRE is capable of popping up in a race like this, especially as she has drawn well.

(1) SUCH A RUSH has a light weight to carry and jumps from the best of the draw.

(9) BARINOIS is coming back to form for a stable that is winning races again.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) GO MAN GO seems capable but has to improve on his previous Poly run. Can be included in those novelty bets. But he has a plum draw and this is winnable.

(7) CORVETTE CAPTAIN was also a winner in another province. He likes the Poly.

(3) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER is running into form again.

(5) MASTER OF DESTINY is a bit better than his last run after the break.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) LA DUCHESSE won a thriller earlier and, every now and then, turns in a decent run. She wasn't far off in stronger races and has much in her favour.

(5) ROCK THE MUSIC heads up the relocated runners having run a nice race on Poly debut here. She has only won over 1,000m.

(11) MAMBO LYRIC has fine sand form as well but she has drawn wide. Many more can figure at the finish. So it could pay to watch the betting market.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) BLESS MY PATH showed the way at Scottsville and lacked extra late but still didn't finish far off. He has the best of the draw and if takes to the Poly can score.

(4) FULL BLAST caught the eye last start at Scottsville over a shorter trip and should enjoy the slightly longer trip.

(6) BEZOS was just behind and may have to fight that rival off as that one was very green.

(7) GONTRAVELIN made his debut here so has that advantage. He was making up ground in good style at the end.