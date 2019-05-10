Start it right with Dancing In Seattle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) DANCING IN SEATTLE is returning from a break. If fit and well, she does look the one to beat.

Watch the betting on the two newcomers, (7) PINKY PIE and (8) RED FOREST, as this field is not strong.

(2) HALLO ROSIE will appreciate being back on the turf and can go close.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) WINTER HAZE has most scope for improvement and should go on with it now.

(2) DESERT KITTEN was not striding out last start but should give a bold showing.

(8) TRUTH OR DARE comes off an enforced rest but look for a big run.

(4) KINDAVAR earns her keep but is struggling to crack a win.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY has improved with each run. She beat a good filly in Brandina last time out and this field does not look any stronger.

(2) LUNA WISH was a bit disappointing last timeo ut but was not beaten far.

(3) STEADY BREEZE surprised last time out but could like this longer distance and must be considered.

(4) ALASKAN FATE is improving.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD MATADOR should be ready to score.

(10) PIDGEON ROCK comes off a lengthy layoff but, if ready, could take honours.

(5) SAINT MICHAEL (has problems) and (2) BIRTHDAY BOY appear best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(7) GUTHRIE will not be much of a surprise were he to be too good for these rivals first-up.

(3) BREVIN improved last time out and must be considered.

(1) REYMUNDO showed improvement last time out. He is battling to win but might place.

(2) TARIQUE is battling but can earn some money.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) BARON RODNEY drops in distance but takes on a moderate bunch and could get off the mark.

(3) THE RUSSIAN SAILOR is a slow starter but could grab them late.

(2) MARSHALL FOCH races as a gelding for the first time after a rest and could flash up fresh.

(4) WRITTEN IN SNOW, (5) VARTANIUM and (6) INSIDE POLITICS could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) CARLITA has not shown her very best form for some time but, on her day, remains the one to beat.

(2) VIA SEATTLE looks to be regaining her very best form and should fight out the finish again.

(3) MAKE IT RAINE has done well enough in her new yard to have a winning chance.

(4) VIA SACRA is better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) CAFTAN takes on a weak field and will use pole position to her advantage.

(3) KAYLA'S EAGLE and (5) WILKES COUNTY could take home money but the biggest threat could come from debutante (8) LIGOGO.

(1) GLITTER PATH has been running below best but should do better.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) JUAN TWO THREE does not lose too often, winning his latest start. He is likely to be fitter and should be the one to beat.

(5) PERCIVAL loves this course and has no problem with the distance. He is the biggest threat.

(2) EXELERO is decent enough on his day and could finish in the money.

(4) FLIGHT CAPTAIN can earn money.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) FLAPJACK ran below form last time out but, after a short rest, could get his act together.

Stable companions (5) CINNABON and (4) ROYAL PURSUIT are better than their recent form suggest and either could reproduce it.

(2) CATEGORY FOUR and (3) BAHAMA STAR could get into the frame.

RACE 11 (2,400M)

(2) ST VLADIMIR was a bit disappointing last time out when running behind (1) CEDAR MAN but is capable of better and has a winning chance. Cedar Man always gives of his best and looks distance-suited, so should go close to winning.

(7) SWIFT SURPRISE and (8) MERCURANA can also go close to winning.

(3) DROP KICK was heavily backed on his local debut and got beaten but could like the extra distance.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(1) SLAY THE DRAGON never traveled well after a slow start last time out but should make amends. The form has been franked.

(3) BYRON BAY is running well and shouldn't be far off.

b needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(5) JET POWER, (2) TURF MASTER and (6) BORN RICH are all capable of taking home some minor money.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(4) DREAM BABY DREAM has ability and should go close to winning.

(1) DELIA'S DELIGHT continues to improve for trainer Alan Greeff and is likely to fight out the finish again. The same can also be said of stable companion (2) STUDIO BLUES.

(5) MAKING MIRACLES is better than her last run would suggest and can earn.

RACE 14 (2,000M)

(1) SHEZAHOTTI has had her chances but deserves a victory and it could be her day.

(7) AWAIT THE SUNSET got close to her last time out and could make up the leeway.

(5) LACONIA could turn it around.

(8) WORDYNESS needed her last run and could improve more.