Start with Just So Easy

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) JUST SO EASY showed vast improvement last time. Looks the one to beat.

(2) ISN'T IT BLISS will do a lot better with the drop to 1,000m.

(4) GREAT THUNDER and (6) HOLA CHIQUITA might place.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) PRANCING OSCAR looks much improved. Hard to topple.

(1) UNTAMED TIGER is holding form. Should be there from the good draw.

(3) AMAZING TUNE has also drawn well. His recent form is good.

(4) SHADES OF BLU is battling to win but can place.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) ELUSIVE DIVA is clearly better than her last run would suggest. Likes the course and distance.

(3) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC continues to hold form. Should contest the finish again.

(9) OFF PAT, (6) ELUSIVE JAID and (7) BLACKMOSS have winning chances too.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) ANCIENT TIMES ran a top race last start. Can go close to winning.

(3) GLOBAL CANYON has improved. Deserves respect.

(4) CAPERNAUM is improving. Another winning chance.

(5) CHAI is holding form. Can contest the finish yet again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) PRINCE TYRION was second in his penultimate run. Can open his account.

(1) GREY OCEAN has pace and best draw. The big danger.

(2) MASANGO MACHINE gave a hint of some ability on debut. Looks better after a rest.

(7) SAIPAN and (8) SECRET IS OURS need to be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) FIND ME UNAFRAID ran a good race last start. The one to beat.

(1) NINJINSKY'S SON will relish the step-up to 2,000m.

(2) BUSH FEVER ran on nicely last time. Good chance.

(5) JUST SONIC beat weaker last time but could finish in the money again.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) POLICY TARGET made a promising local debut at this course. Top chance.

(9) DOUBLE GEMINI is consistent and, more importantly, overdue.

(6) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is also coming along well and the blinkers will be beneficial.

(10) ALADO'S PRIDE has a wide draw to overcome but is improving nicely.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) THRONG did a lot better in his second local run. Could do even better this time.

(3) REACH FOR THE LINE and (4) JACKPOT JEWEL are in good form. Deserve respect.

(5) DANILO and (6) ALL IN LINE have winning chances.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(7) EMERALD ISLA will be hard to beat if the pace suits.

(5) GOLDEN DUCK and (9) QUE FOR YOU could get into the fight for the win. Both race close to the pace and stay on well.

(8) NORTHWEST PASSAGE could suddenly show up back on turf.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(2) MARMARA SEA is unbeaten in seven starts. It would not surprise were he to win again over his pet 1,600m trip.

(1) EARTH HOUR was just touched off by Marmara Sea last time over 1,400m. The danger, with 1.5kg better terms.

(4) DAWNBREAKER and (3) PURPLE DIAMOND can earn some minor money.

RACE 11 (2,400M)

(1) SMART SOX should enjoy a drop in class and the best draw.

(4) IN AURO showed in his penultimate run that he is at his best on the turf.

(10) VELVET SEASON is back at his best track.

(5) DREAM DESTINY is an interesting runner back on turf.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(4) MARY LEE is well-suited to this course and distance.

(5) PERFECT PATHWAY, (6) FROSTY RAIN and (8) CERELIA are improving. They are not out of it.

RACE 13 (1,900M)

(6) SACRED BLUES will relish the 1,900m trip and the 4kg apprentice claim.

(7) PREFERENTIAL is better off at the weights and can turn the form around.

(4) TWICE TO SYDNEY is bidding to remain unbeaten in her third race on the Greyville turf.

(5) MISS LA DEE DA brings strong form from the Cape.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(8) ELUSIVE CURRENT looks to be a quality individual in the making.

(2) STATE OF MIND impressed last time. Has a plum draw and 4kg apprentice claim.

(13) CASINO QUEEN is set to win again but has drawn wide.

(12) MEET AT THE GEORGE quickened to win her local debut has drawn wide.